Blackpink's Jennie & Jisoo Rock Shoes From S'pore Brand Charles & Keith At Coachella

Now you can be in their shoes - literally.

Jennie & Jisoo Of Blackpink Perform At Coachella In Charles & Keith Shoes

Blackpink recently made history by becoming the first K-pop act to perform at the Coachella music festival.

And as expected, the girls absolutely slayed with their performances as well as their outfits.

blackpink charles keith

Source: @sooyaaa_ on Instagram

But did you know there was actually a Singapore element in their clothes, or more specifically, their shoes?

As it turns out, two of the members donned Charles & Keith kicks on stage — yes, the very same Lion City-born brand that sparked a whole debate over what’s considered “luxury”.

2 Blackpink members rock Charles & Keith at Coachella

Last Saturday (22 Apr), K-pop queens Blackpink took to the Coachella stage in California, USA for their second weekend of performances.

The members — Jennie, Jisoo, Rosé, and Lisa — wore different outfits throughout the concert.

Interestingly, two pairs of shoes from Singaporean brand Charles & Keith were part of the fabulous wardrobe.

Source: Emma McIntyre for Getty Images via Teen Vogue

For the big finale, Jennie’s sexy white cutout ensemble was completed with a pair of Jules Leather Chelsea Boots.

blackpink charles keith

Source: @sooyaaa__ on Instagram

The chunky steel-toe booties are from Charles & Keith’s collaboration with Parisian footwear brand Both, and are available in black or white for S$269.

On the other hand (foot?), Jisoo stepped into a pair of the label’s Patent Ankle-Strap Platform Pumps — although Teen Vogue notes that hers were custom-made — for her solo performance of ‘Flower’.

blackpink charles keith

Source: @charleskeithclub on Instagram

The ready-to-wear version is available in pink, beige, and black and retails at S$75.90.

Not the first time they’ve worn the Singaporean brand

This isn’t the first time Blackpink, or at least Jennie, has flaunted Charles & Keith apparel on stage.

During the Born Pink World Tour concert in Seoul last October, she performed in a pair of red Lula Patent Block Heel Boots.

Source: @charleskeithclub on Instagram

They’re still available online in most sizes at S$109.

If you’ve ever dreamt of emulating Blackpink’s iconic style, this is your chance to do so.

We wonder if we can look forward to seeing them in more Charles & Keith creations when they drop by Singapore for their concerts next month.

Featured image adapted from @BLACKPINK on Twitter and @sooyaaa__ on Instagram.

