Blackpink’s Jennie & Jisoo Rock Shoes From S’pore Brand Charles & Keith At Coachella

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Jennie & Jisoo Of Blackpink Perform At Coachella In Charles & Keith Shoes

Blackpink recently made history by becoming the first K-pop act to perform at the Coachella music festival.

And as expected, the girls absolutely slayed with their performances as well as their outfits.

But did you know there was actually a Singapore element in their clothes, or more specifically, their shoes?

As it turns out, two of the members donned Charles & Keith kicks on stage — yes, the very same Lion City-born brand that sparked a whole debate over what’s considered “luxury”.

2 Blackpink members rock Charles & Keith at Coachella

Last Saturday (22 Apr), K-pop queens Blackpink took to the Coachella stage in California, USA for their second weekend of performances.

The members — Jennie, Jisoo, Rosé, and Lisa — wore different outfits throughout the concert.

Interestingly, two pairs of shoes from Singaporean brand Charles & Keith were part of the fabulous wardrobe.

For the big finale, Jennie’s sexy white cutout ensemble was completed with a pair of Jules Leather Chelsea Boots.

The chunky steel-toe booties are from Charles & Keith’s collaboration with Parisian footwear brand Both, and are available in black or white for S$269.

On the other hand (foot?), Jisoo stepped into a pair of the label’s Patent Ankle-Strap Platform Pumps — although Teen Vogue notes that hers were custom-made — for her solo performance of ‘Flower’.

The ready-to-wear version is available in pink, beige, and black and retails at S$75.90.

Not the first time they’ve worn the Singaporean brand

This isn’t the first time Blackpink, or at least Jennie, has flaunted Charles & Keith apparel on stage.

During the Born Pink World Tour concert in Seoul last October, she performed in a pair of red Lula Patent Block Heel Boots.

They’re still available online in most sizes at S$109.

If you’ve ever dreamt of emulating Blackpink’s iconic style, this is your chance to do so.

We wonder if we can look forward to seeing them in more Charles & Keith creations when they drop by Singapore for their concerts next month.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from @BLACKPINK on Twitter and @sooyaaa__ on Instagram.

