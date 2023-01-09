Blackpink Adds 2nd Show To S’pore Concert In May Due To Overwhelming Demand

Blackpink Adds 2nd Show To Singapore Concert On 14 May

Tickets for Blackpink’s upcoming concert in Singapore were fully sold out in November last year on the first day of sales.

For Blinks who were unable to snatch tickets for the show, fret not.

On Monday (9 Jan), concert organiser Live Nation announced that the girl group will perform for a second night in Singapore.

According to Live Nation, a second show was added due to the overwhelming response.

Initially, the concert was only for one night on 13 May, at Singapore’s National Stadium.

With the addition of the second show, the girl group will perform once more on 14 May.

Besides that, two other stops in Kaohsiung and Macau have additional dates as well.

Tickets for first show fully sold out

Tickets for the first show went on sale in November and were fully sold out within a day. Prices ranged from S$168 for Category 10 to S$398 for Category 1 VIP.

This led to scalpers reselling their tickets on Carousell, with some listing them for almost thrice the original cost.

Hopefully, more fans will be able to get tickets for the second show now without needing to resort to buying them from online marketplaces.

Featured image adapted from @BLACKPINK on Twitter.