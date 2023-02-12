Sim Wong Hoo Tribute Attended By 2,000 People In Jurong East, They Sang His Favourite Songs

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Singalong Held In Tribute To Sim Wong Hoo At Creative HQ, He Had A Keen Interest In Music

It’s been more than a month since Creative Technology founder Sim Wong Hoo passed away at the age of 67.

However, it’s clear that he’s still fondly remembered not just by his friends and relatives, but by the Singapore public.

That became obvious when a singalong held in tribute to the Singaporean legend attracted about 2,000 people.

The crowd remembered him by singing his favourite songs.

Crowd sang Chinese favourites in tribute to Sim Wong Hoo

The free event was held last Saturday (11 Feb) night at a fitting place — the open-air amphitheatre next to the Creative Technology building in the International Business Park in Jurong East.

At the company he founded, 96.3 Hao FM deejays led the crowd in singing popular Chinese favourites like “Tomorrow Will Be A Better Day” (明天会更好).

In a touching tribute to Mr Sim, many of the songs sung that night were his favourites, including children’s ditty “Little White Boat” (小白船), folk song “Wish For Love” (望春风) and pop hit “哭砂” (哭砂) by Tracy Huang.

Sim Wong Hoo had a keen interest in music

Some Singaporeans might not be aware of Mr Sim’s connection to the Chinese music scene.

Besides being a tech genius, he actually had a keen interest in music and could play the piano and harmonica.

In fact, he studied accordion at the then-Singapore Performing Arts School founded by late theatre dramatist Kuo Pao Kun. He also compiled and published a number of Chinese songbooks.

Better yet, as many people were reluctant to leave, he opened up the building’s auditorium and let people sing there till dawn.

Since then, the event was held at the venue every year till 2012.

Singalong held at the same place in his memory

Thus, it’s apt that the organisers chose to pay tribute to Mr Sim by holding a singalong at the same place in his memory, this time called “Wong Hoo Heart Songs Singalong” (望傅心曲大家唱).

Though it had rained before that, attendees packed the venue anyway, and the 800 chairs set up in front of the stage were filled, Zaobao reported.

The audience then spilled out onto the semi-circular stepped seats, with many having to stand.

In the end, an estimated 2,000 people showed up.

Audience sang along enthusiastically

The event started with a solemn moment of silence, but the sombre mood soon gave way to joyous music.

Most of the audience, made up mostly of older folks, were seen singing along to Mr Sim’s favourites, shining their handphone torches and creating an atmosphere that rivalled a Jay Chou concert.

Some were so caught up in the moment that they even stood up to wave their arms and sway with the music.

He shared a song with sister before passing

The event was also graced by Mr Sim’s fourth sister Siu Bee.

She said that two days before his passing, her brother shared the video and score to a song with her via text message.

That song was “The Country Is Waiting for You to Come” (山乡盼着你们来) — which was also sung at the event — and he marvelled at its beautiful melody and majestic lyrics.

Now that he’s gone, she hoped that he would be reunited with Kuo in the afterlife.

A man of the people gone too soon

From the outpouring of love for Mr Sim from the public, it’s clear that he wasn’t just a businessman.

His passing is sad for Singaporeans, who have lost a visionary and man of the people.

Those who attended last weekend’s tribute may have been hoping that it would be a fitting way to send off a legendary but humble figure.

