Expat bemoans lack of attractive S’porean men, says locals don’t dress up due to humid weather 

Expat bemoans lack of attractive Singaporean men in viral video

A female netizen recently went viral for ranting about the lack of attractive Singaporean men in Singapore.

Believed to be an expatriate, the woman said in Mandarin that she felt like crying as a result of the ‘drought’.

In a 27-second clip reposted on the SingaporeRaw Subreddit, the woman said the men she found attractive in Singapore were from China and South Korea.

“You can’t find locals above 180cm. The tall ones are foreigners,” she claimed.

She went on to say that Singaporean men and women dress “plainly” while those who put in the effort to dress up are “usually from China and Korea”.

In addition to her criticisms about residents’ heights and fashion choices, the woman also claimed that locals do not have “great” skin due to Singapore’s humid climate.

Netizens outraged by her claims

The reposted video has gone viral on Reddit, with many netizens seemingly taking offence at her statements.

Many found the video ironic, pointing out that the woman used multiple filters for her video.

Nevertheless, a few Redditors shared her sentiment, agreeing that Singaporean men do not dress well.

Also read: We Asked 100 S’poreans What Makes Them Feel Unattractive; Here Are The Results

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from ButterscotchJolly925 on Reddit.