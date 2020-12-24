Singapore Celebs Apologise For Gathering In Large Group At Birthday Celebration

Following the current Phase 2 rules is still important until Phase 3 comes along. Unfortunately, local celebrities were seen in a large group during a gathering that happened in Oct.

Photos were posted on social media by some artistes.

Mediacorp has spoken to the celebrities under their management, who said they regret their actions.

Celebrities in large group during birthday celebration

In a picture shared by an MS News reader, Mediacorp artistes were seen gathering for what was believed to be actor Jeffrey Xu’s birthday celebration in Oct.

Some artistes in the group of 13 include Shane Pow, Terence Cao, Julie Tan, Jeremy Chan and Jeffrey Xu.

Unfortunately, no one seemed to be wearing a mask. Furthermore, the gathering of 13 people was a violation of Phase 2 rules.

TODAY Online also confirmed that 98.7FM radio DJ Sonia Chew was also a part of the group.

Artistes apologised for their actions

Mediacorp said they understand the incident took place in Oct and have spoken to Terence Cao, Shane Pao, Jeffrey Xu who are under their management, reports 8 DAYS.

They regret their actions deeply and apologised for the mistake, assuring that it would not happen again.

Mediacorp has also spoken to radio DJ Sonia Chew after finding out that she was at the gathering as well.

According to TODAY Online, Mediacorp said safety is their priority and they constantly brief artistes about safe management rules.

Keeping to the rules

As Singapore is still working to combat the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic, it is important that everyone follows Phase 2 rules pertaining to gathering sizes.

Even as we transition to Phase 3, during which larger gatherings will be permitted, let’s hope that we all remain vigilant to safeguard everybody’s well-being.

