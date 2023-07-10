Coach From S’pore Collides With Proton Wira On M’sia Expressway, 2 Dead & 3 Seriously Injured

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

North-South Expressway Accident Involves Coach From Singapore & Proton Wira, At Least 2 Dead

A coach travelling from Singapore to Malaysia met with a serious traffic accident along the North-South Expressway in Malaysia, leaving at least two dead and three seriously injured.

The accident involved a La Holidays coach and a Proton Wira.

The incident took place at Nilai in Negeri Sembilan at around 5.05am on Monday (10 July), the Fire and Rescue Department of Malaysia (JBPM) said in a Facebook post.

22 people were affected by the accident. Two deaths have been reported so far, involving a male bus driver and an Indonesian female passenger.

Three other victims suffered serious injuries.

JBPM stated that a Malay man and woman inside a Proton Wira survived.

Accident between Proton Wira & coach leaves at least two dead

According to the post, JBPM Negeri Sembilan received a call about a serious road accident at Nilai along the North-South Expressway in the north direction.

Operations Commander PBK II Shahrudin bin Mohd Din said the accident involved a bus operated by La Holidays. The car is a Proton Wira.

The fire department reported that the bus was travelling from Singapore to Kuala Lumpur.

There were reportedly 22 victims.

The coach included 20 people, including a male driver, who JBPM said passed away.

Three people on the bus suffered serious injuries.

Another 15 victims couldn’t be identified as they were taken to hospital.

The cause of the accident is still under investigation.

MS News offer our condolences to the deceased’s family and loved ones. We hope they rest in peace.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Sin Chew Daily on Facebook.