Singapore Public Donates Over S$2M To Gaza Humanitarian Aid, Includes Medical Supplies & Food

Singapore Public Donates Over S$2M To Aid Gaza, Handover Witnessed By Maliki Osman

The ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict has already taken the lives of more than 10,000 people in Gaza.

For those who’re alive, urgent humanitarian aid is needed.

That’s why it’s heartening that the Singapore public has donated more than S$2 million to help.

This includes medical supplies and food that can give immediate relief to the civilians there.

Funds handed over on 10 Nov

In a press statement on Saturday (11 Nov), Singapore’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) said the public donations by Singaporeans were officially handed over on Friday (10 Nov).

This handover was witnessed by Minister in the Prime Minister’s Office Maliki Osman, also Second Minister for Foreign Affairs, who is currently on a working trip to Egypt.

Any aid to Gaza must go via Egypt, whose Rafah crossing is the only way for it to enter Gaza without going through Israeli territory.

The funds were disbursed to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA).

Singapore donates to Gaza via NGO fund-raising drive

The donations from Singapore included US$1,474, 926 (S$2 million) from the Rahmatan Lil Alamin Foundation (RLAF).

RLAF, a Singapore charity, had organised a fund-raising campaign for Gaza that was initially from 19-31 Oct.

Members of the public were urged to donate via PayNow or through donation boxes placed at mosques across Singapore.

The donation drive saw an enthusiastic response, surpassing S$2 million within three days, RLAF said.

Singapore Red Cross donates S$408K worth of supplies to Gaza

Besides the funds, the Singapore Red Cross (SRC) has also sent about US$300,000 (S$408,000) worth of relief supplies to Gaza.

The first tranche of supplies worth US$200,000 (S$272,000) was sent in late October to the Egyptian Red Crescent (ERC), said SRC in a statement on 30 Oct.

They comprised essential items to address basic and critical needs, including medical supplies as well as hygiene kits, clean water, and vital food provisions.

The second tranche of US$100,000 (S$136,000) worth of humanitarian goods was presented by Dr Maliki to the ERC.

It included medical supplies, food provisions, drinking water and hygiene kits needed by the civilians in Gaza.

Singapore affirms support for relief efforts in Gaza

During his meetings in Cairo, Dr Maliki affirmed Singapore’s support for the humanitarian relief efforts in Gaza.

He said he was honoured to have witnessed the handover of aid, adding,

I am proud that Singaporeans have stepped up generously to support these needs.

A typical package of food items, containing staples like sugar, water, milk and canned goods, will last two people for about a week, he said.

Fund-raising campaign extended to 17 Nov

The more than S$2 million presented on Friday isn’t the last of Singapore’s contributions to Gaza.

RLAF’s fund-raising campaign has been extended to 17 Nov, they said on Facebook.

As of 1 Nov, a total of S$4,614,283 had been raised — a record amount for the charity.

To chip in, you may donate via PayNow, Giving.sg, Interbank transfer or cheque, with details at the Humanitarian Relief for Gaza 2023 campaign website.

Featured image adapted from Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Singapore and Maliki Osman on Facebook.