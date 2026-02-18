2 crew members dead after S’pore-registered ship catches fire off coast of China

Singapore-registered ship caught fire with 25 Myanmar crew members on board

Two crew members have died after a Singapore-registered ship caught fire off the coast of China on Tuesday (17 Feb).

One more is undergoing medical treatment, said the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) in a media release on Wednesday (18 Feb).

Fire broke out in engine room of Singapore-registered ship

MPA said it was informed of an incident on board the Singapore-registered bulk carrier MANDY, which had a total of 25 Myanmar crew members.

A fire broke out in its engine room at about 7.35pm on Tuesday (17 Feb).

It was extinguished by the crew members, with no pollution reported.

No S’poreans were on board ship

While no Singaporeans were on board the ship, two of its Myanmar crew members have been reported dead.

A third crew member was evacuated to a medical facility on shore for further treatment.

MPA extended its condolences to the families of the deceased crew members.

It is in contact with the company and the relevant Chinese authorities to provide the necessary assistance.

Singapore-registered ship to be towed to Chinese port city

MANDY was built in 2010, and has an overall length of 295m and width of 46 m, according to MarineTraffic.

Arrangements have been made to tow the vessel to Yantai, a port in China’s Shandong province.

MPA said it will be investigating the incident, as the vessel’s flag state.

Singapore-registered bulk carrier sank on 23 Jan

The incident comes less than a month after Singapore-registered bulk carrier Devon Bay sunk in the South China Sea on 23 Jan, with 21 Filipino crew members on board.

While 15 of them were rescued, two died and four went missing.

MPA, which is also investigating the incident, said it would provide further updates when more information is available.

