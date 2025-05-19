S’porean arrested for allegedly touching teenage boy indecently at onsen in Japan

Singaporean claimed he touched boy only to get out of the onsen in Japan

A Singaporean man has been arrested in Japan for allegedly touching a teenage boy indecently at an onsen.

The incident took place at an onsen in Tagami, a town in Niigata Prefecture on 14 May, reported Japan’s Niigata News last Saturday (17 May).

Singaporean suspected of touching boy multiple times at Japan onsen

The 55-year-old Singaporean is believed to have been visiting the onsen as a tourist.

He is suspected of touching the teenager indecently multiple times, including on his genitals.

This took place between 4pm and 5pm, according to NTV.

The incident was reported to the police by somebody related to the boy.

Singaporean arrested on 16 May

The Singaporean was arrested by the Kamo Police Department and the Prefectural Police Investigation Division 1 last Friday (16 May), on suspicion of non-consensual indecent assault.

He was reportedly nabbed at Niigata train station at around 9.30pm local time.

He denied the allegations, saying that he merely put his hand on the boy’s left shoulder to get out of the bath.

His address is unknown, and he has claimed to be an office worker.

Singaporean fined for taking nude photos of boy in Tokyo bathhouse

This is not the first case of a Singaporean accused of inappropriate acts at a bathhouse in Japan, in which people of all ages are known to engage in communal bathing.

In 2024, then Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) diplomat Sim Siong Chye used his smartphone to record a teenage boy changing in a bathhouse in Tokyo.

Police then found multiple photos of nude men in his phone.

Though he initially refused to accompany the police to the local station or hand over his phone, citing diplomatic immunity, he later returned to Japan and cooperated with the police investigation.

The 55-year-old was found guilty of voyeurism and was fined 300,000 yen (S$2,600) by a court in Japan.

He was subsequently fired by the MFA, losing his diplomatic status, so he can no longer represent Singapore in any official capacity.

