Singaporean Arrested Over JB Nightclub Stabbing Reportedly Released On Bail After Being Charged

1 Singaporean Arrested Over JB Nightclub Stabbing Released On Bail, May Get His Passport Back

Last Friday (27 Oct), two Singaporeans were arrested in connection with a shocking fatal stabbing outside a Johor Bahru (JB) nightclub.

A young man passed away from injuries sustained during the incident.

However, one of the two Singaporeans arrested has reportedly been released on bail.

This happened after he was charged in court with drug and traffic offences.

Singaporean appeared in court on 30 Oct

29-year-old Singaporean Pan Xuanyao (transliterated from Mandarin) appeared in a Malaysian court on Monday (30 Oct) morning, reported Shin Min Daily News.

On 27 Oct, he allegedly drove under the influence of drugs at 5.28am along Jalan Tanjong Puteri.

He eventually lost control of the Singapore-registered Audi he was driving and crashed into the gates of a royal palace.

Pan was eventually handed two charges — the first was for violating a law on controlled drugs and the other for a road traffic offence.

Further to that, the judge set a bail of RM7,000 (S$2,006) on the former charge and RM5,000 (S$1,433) on the latter.

That means he was released on a total bail of RM12,000 (S$3,440).

According to his defence lawyer, it’s believed that he can get his passport back.

Singaporean among 3 suspects in JB stabbing case

The other suspects in the case were identified as another Singaporean man, 26-year-old Fu Yiming, and 33-year-old Malaysian woman Yang Yiwen (names transliterated from Mandarin).

The trio were found in the Audi that crashed and tested positive for methamphetamine, reported the China Press.

The police also seized a knife and razor blade from them.

They are suspected of being involved in a stabbing earlier that night.

The victim, 25-year-old Xie Zhiyu (transliterated from Mandarin), was reportedly stabbed at least nine times, including in his chest, abdomen, and ribs.

Victim mourned by friends & family at wake

Mr Xie was mourned by tearful friends and family during his wake on Monday (30 Oct), reported Sin Chew Daily.

His parents and younger brother were seen kneeling in front of his photo while strains of Jacky Cheung’s “Blessing” (祝福) played.

His body was later cremated at Nirvana Kulai Memorial Park.

Earlier, his parents told the media that they believed he died a wrongful death.

His father also said that he didn’t recognise the three suspects.

