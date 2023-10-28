Man Allegedly Stabbed To Death Outside JB Nightclub, 2 S’poreans Among Suspects Arrested

Man Allegedly Stabbed To Death Outside JB Nightclub On 27 Oct

Two horrific incidents apparently linked to one another occurred in the wee hours of Friday (27 Oct) in Johor Bahru (JB). A 25-year-old man passed away from multiple stab wounds outside a nightclub, while a Singapore-registered car crashed into the Johor royal palace shortly after.

The police arrested three suspects from the accident’s wreckage, who reportedly tried to evade capture.

Authorities have since identified two of them as Singaporeans.

Man allegedly stabbed at least 9 times outside JB nightclub

According to China Press, the alleged murder happened at about 3am on Friday (27 Oct), outside a KTV nightclub in Taman Sentosa, JB.

A 25-year-old man was stepping out of the nightclub when an unknown individual stabbed him.

The victim somehow fled across the road and sat on a chair outside a shop.

He reportedly spent several minutes pressing on his phone before he slumped onto the ground and died.

Interestingly, CCTV footage showed that a police vehicle had passed by the scene at the time, but the victim did not request assistance for some reason.

Subsequent reports stated that he was stabbed at least nine times, including in his chest, abdomen, and ribs.

Singapore-registered Audi loses control & crashes into JB palace

Later at about 5.30am, JB police reportedly came across a suspicious, Singapore-registered Audi car along Jalan Tanjong Puteri.

When they attempted to intercept the vehicle, the driver allegedly accelerated and fled the scene.

The driver eventually lost control of the Audi and crashed into the fence at Istana Besar, colliding with two other vehicles including a taxi along the way. Thankfully, TV3 reported that the drivers of the other two cars didn’t sustain any injuries.

Dashcam footage showed the Audi speeding along the highway and overtaking dangerously by cutting across chevron markings.

About a minute after overtaking the dashcam vehicle, the Audi was seen overturned outside the royal palace.

A police vehicle was also present at the scene.

3 people arrested for suspected involvement in JB murder

While seemingly unrelated at first glance, the stabbing incident and the traffic accident turned out to be connected.

China Press reported that the police seized a knife and razor blade from the three individuals in the car.

All three of them also tested positive for methamphetamine.

The police have arrested the three individuals, who are suspected of being involved in the stabbing earlier that night.

In response to Shin Min Daily News‘ queries, JB South police chief Raub Bin Selamat said that two of the three suspects are Singaporeans.

The suspects, comprising two men and a woman, were reportedly brought to court on Saturday (28 Oct) morning.

Featured image adapted from China Press and China Press.