Father Of JB Nightclub Stabbing Victim Doesn’t Recognise S’porean Suspects, Says Son Was Filial

JB Nightclub Stabbing Victim’s Father Says Son Was A Filial Son

The parents of the victim of a recent nightclub stabbing in Johor Bahru have come out to say that their son died a wrongful death.

At the victim’s wake, the father revealed that he had never been one to confide in them.

Moreover, he never told them where he was headed when he left on the night of the incident.

They also described him as a filial son who never got himself into trouble or stayed out late. As such, they are unsure what happened that fateful night.

Father of JB nightclub stabbing victim says he never got in trouble

According to Sin Chew Daily, the deceased is 25-year-old Xie Zhiyu (transliterated from Mandarin).

His parents revealed at their son’s wake that they believe he died a wrongful death.

He was an electrician at a university in Skudai, Johor. He was a responsible worker and would typically go home right after his shift ended.

The most he would do is to have tea with friends. He was never the sort to stay out late or get into trouble, so his parents never had to worry about him.

However, according to the father, Zhiyu did not have the habit of confiding in them when it came to the problems he faced.

25-year-old victim’s parents did not get to the scene in time

On the night of the incident, the father told the media that his son never told them where he was going. As such, they were unsure what led to this tragic loss.

They only realised something was up when they got a call from Zhiyu’s friend at around 3am. By the time the family rushed to the scene, it was too late.

He added that he watched surveillance footage of his son, who was seen sitting on a chair along a walkway after the incident.

The 25-year-old was reportedly using his phone before he fell from his seat.

The father believes that Zhiyu was probably at a loss as he had never faced such a serious incident. On top of that, he could have been very weak from his multiple injuries, so he was likely unable to contact his family in time.

Deceased remembered as a filial son & dutiful employee

The parents also remember Zhiyu, who was their eldest, as a filial son. Not only was he thoughtful towards his family, but he would also always arrange their birthday celebrations.

Just last week, it was his father’s birthday. He recalled how Zhiyu wanted to have a gathering to celebrate, and even sent a heartwarming voice message wishing him a happy birthday.

The mother added that the 25-year-old was dutiful at his job and was well-liked by his boss. At the funeral, the boss even gifted the family several wreaths.

In addition to the wreaths from his boss, Zhiyu’s wake also saw about 50 large LED wreaths from friends and family in his honour.

Shin Min Daily News reports that the father does not recognise the suspects. He was also unsure whether his son had been in a relationship.

Featured image adapted from Sin Chew Daily.