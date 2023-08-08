Man Records Singlish Dub Of ‘Peppa Pig’ Episode, Refers To Them As Zhu Bajie’s Cousins

Man Dubs ‘Peppa Pig’ Episode In Singlish With Hokkien Vulgarities

Yesterday, Cartoon Network Asia released the first episode of a Singapore-based ‘Tom & Jerry’ series — to great success.

It naturally got us wondering how other iconic animated characters might behave if they grew up on our sunny shores.

Well, we didn’t have to look any further than TikTok, where content creator Turtle aka @turtleboi made a Singlish dub of a ‘Peppa Pig’ episode.

In addition to calling the pigs “Zhu Bajie’s cousins”, he had them spouting vulgarities more commonplace on Singapore’s streets.

Man dubs ‘Peppa Pig’ episode in Singlish

Turtle had dubbed two minutes of a ‘Peppa Pig’ episode called ‘Camper Van’ in Singlish, which has since gone viral.

The video starts with him describing the pigs as the cousins of Zhu Bajie, a character from the classic Chinese novel ‘Journey to the West’.

Since Zhu Bajie is usually described as being ugly, lazy, and having other negative traits, this is already an admittedly brutal introduction.

Once Daddy Pig arrives in his van, he tells his family to “faster get in the car”, making even the viewers feel appropriately chastised.

They then discuss their new camper van, their words involving vulgarities and Singlish colloquialisms such as “lah”.

Indeed, it does end up feeling as if we’re watching a vulgar version of Phua Chu Kang — with pigs.

Dub contains a few jokes

In addition to using Singlish terms, Turtle didn’t hold back when making the characters roast each other in the episodes.

For instance, Daddy Pig gets lost halfway and when Peppa Pig accuses him of being a “good-for-nothing”, she gets called “si gi na”, a Hokkien term for a bad child.

Their high-pitched Singaporean accents and wide smiles just add to the hilarity of the moment, giving viewers quite the laugh.

“Your father is a human Google Maps,” Daddy Pig says, reminding us of the times our own fathers got a little stubborn with the GPS.

The family then comes across two dogs in an approaching crane, to which Peppa Pig scoffs, “Who let the dogs out?”

After a furious exchange, during which Daddy Pig gets reprimanded for not using his GPS and accused of not having a proper licence, the video ends with the family of four quickly fleeing, not wanting to be at the receiving end of a fistfight.

Seeing as Singapore’s seen its fair share of arguments on the road, it’s a fair comparison.

Video now viral on TikTok

The TikTok has since garnered over 240,000 views and 33,000 ‘likes’ at the time of writing.

Many were thoroughly amused by the accent and Singlish in the dub.

Some netizens praised the ingenuity in the video, calling the humour in Turtle’s voice-over top tier.

One user even went so far as to label it their favourite voice-over ever.

Speaking to MS News, Turtle shared that he came across another TikTok user voicing over Peppa Pig and thought of doing a Singaporean version.

All in all, it took him around 30 minutes to finish the dub.

There are plans for similar dubs with other animated series and more Peppa Pig episodes in the works.

The latest one came out a day ago and features the family going to Paris — with more delightfully inappropriate jokes peppered throughout.

“Someone asked for ‘Winx Club’ so I’ll probably do that,” Turtle laughed.

In times like these, Singaporeans are definitely in need of a good laugh — and this Singlish dub provides more than a fair share of that.

Featured image adapted from @turtleboi on TikTok.