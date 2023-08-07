‘Tom & Jerry’ Cartoon’s Singapore Version Sees Them Fight Over Durians In 1st Episode

‘Tom & Jerry’ Cartoon Set In Singapore Has Local Twist Based On Distinctive Landmarks

When it was announced that the iconic cartoon ‘Tom & Jerry’ would have a series set in Singapore, many would’ve wondered how the famous duo would spar on our sunny island.

After all, the producers said the show would have a modern Singaporean twist based on our “distinctive landmarks, backdrops and atmosphere”.

Now it’s been released, we’re happy to say that it focused on something very Singaporean indeed — durians. Just in time for National Day!

The first episode sees Tom & Jerry fight over the King of Fruits due to its powerful smell.

Tom is revealed to be a durian fan

The episode, titled “What’s That Smell?”, opens with a shot of Singapore’s recognisable skyline, in case viewers may have somehow forgotten that this series is set in Singapore.

It then pans to Tom and Jerry’s home — now updated to an apartment instead of a landed residence, considering the large majority of our population live in high-rise dwellings.

Inside, we find out that Tom has several durians next to his bed.

In fact, the irascible feline is a big fan of the smelly fruit, just like most Singaporeans are. He digs in happily, eating the fruit the correct way — by chomping its flesh off the seeds with his hands.

Tom & Jerry fight over durians

However, the pungent smell isn’t appreciated by Jerry, who recoils when it reaches him.

This sets the scene for the usual hijinks, where Jerry tries to dispose of the durians in various ways and Tom attempts to save his beloved treat.

In the process, the riotous duo hit, chase and torment each other — no different from how they’ve been doing so since the cartoon premiered in 1940.

Other Asian details in Tom & Jerry Singapore

Besides the durians, some other Asian details we noticed included the appearance of a fortune cat that sadly fainted from the smell.

There were also a few pieces of Chinese-looking crockery and Jerry doing a yoga pose in front of a plate.

In one sequence, Tom dons a cricket outfit instead of a baseball uniform that would be more suited for American culture.

Tom & Jerry share a durian feast

The episode ends on a positive note, at least for Singaporeans.

After getting splattered with durian flesh, Jerry discovers that he actually likes the fruit after all.

Friends again, the pair end up sharing a durian feast together.

Tom & Jerry Singapore version is for Asian fans

The series will bring back the iconic music and animation style from the 1950s, producers Warner Bros Discovery said.

They believe that Tom & Jerry’s laughs can translate to any audience, and with the Singapore version, Asian fans can finally have a version to call their own.

From the first episode, they’ve certainly succeeded in infusing the cartoon with a Singapore flavour — i.e. durian — while retaining the irrepressible essence of Tom & Jerry.

So do catch the first episode on YouTube and look out for the other six three-minute shorts on Cartoon Network and HBO Go.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Cartoon Network Asia on YouTube.