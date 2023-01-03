Singpass Experiences Disruptions As S’poreans Rush To Claim CDC Vouchers, GovTech Resolving Issue

Singpass Experiences Service Disruptions On 3 Jan, GovTech Apologises For Inconvenience

On Tuesday (3 Jan), the 2023 Community Development Council (CDC) vouchers were launched.

And it seems many were extremely eager to claim the S$300 voucher issued to each Singaporean household.

The surge of traffic appeared to have led to a Singpass experiencing a service disruption.

The Government Technology Agency of Singapore (GovTech) later apologised for the inconvenience caused and said they are working to resolve the issue.

As of 3.50pm, service appears to be restored.

Singaporeans experience Singpass service disruptions

From as early as 1pm on Tuesday (3 Jan), netizens started sharing that they were having issues claiming their CDC voucher.

The Straits Times (ST) reported that around 1.30pm, the CDC voucher redemption website showed a yellow banner urging users to try again later if they failed to claim their vouchers.

A check by MS News showed that at 3.30pm, the banner, indicating Singpass is temporarily unavailable, was still on the website.

Upon login, the Singpass mobile app also displayed a pop-up message informing that some users may be experiencing difficulting accessing digital services with the app.

However, other government websites such as Central Provident Fund (CPF), Inland Revenue Authority of Singapore (IRAS), and HealthHub could still be accessed via Singpass.

GovTech working to resolve issue

At about 3.02pm, GovTech took to Facebook to share a service disruption notice.

The agency said they are working to resolve the issue and asked that users try again later.

They apologised for the inconvenience caused and said they will provide another update when the service resumes.

At around 3.45pm, the banner was no longer on the CDC voucher website and all services appeared to have resumed.

Featured image by MS News.