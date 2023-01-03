S’porean Households Will Get S$300 CDC Vouchers, S$150 For Use At 5 Supermarket Chains

2023 CDC Vouchers Can Be Used At 5 Supermarket Chains

Last month, the Community Development Council (CDC) and People’s Association (PA) announced that each Singaporean household will receive S$300 worth of CDC vouchers in 2023. On Tuesday (3 Jan), the 2023 vouchers were launched, and S$150 of that must be used at five supermarket chains.

The supermarket chains include HAO Mart, NTUC FairPrice, Prime Supermarket, Sheng Siong and U Stars Supermarket.

S$150 of CDC vouchers can be used at five supermarkets chains

According to Channel NewsAsia (CNA), S$150 of the vouchers can be used at supermarket outlets. The remaining S$150 can be spent at the 20,300 heartland merchants and hawkers.

In a joint media release, CDC and PA said that the inclusion of supermarkets in this round of vouchers provides Singaporean households with more convenience and choices for daily essentials.

Residents can access the list of participating supermarkets, heartland merchants, and hawkers on the CDC website. The vouchers will expire on 31 Dec this year.

FairPrice said to support the CDC scheme, customers who spend a minimum of S$55 worth of CDC supermarket vouchers in one transaction at FairPrice outlets will receive S$6 in FairPrice vouchers.

This offer will be from 3-15 Jan.

“Apart from participating in the 2023 CDC Vouchers scheme, we are taking an extra step to also provide additional FairPrice vouchers for customers to purchase their daily essentials,” FairPrice Group chief executive Vipul Chawla told The Straits Times.

Help provided for ‘digitally less-savvy’ residents

Although the vouchers can still be used digitally, help will be provided to “digitally less-savvy” residents, they added.

Besides that, there will be queue priority for seniors and people with disabilities at the community centres or clubs.

Furthermore, SG Digital Office Digital Ambassadors will assist residents who need help claiming their digital vouchers. For example, such as helping those without smartphones to set up their Singpass accounts or resetting their password.

During the first two weeks of the launch, there will also be a team of Silver Infocomm Wellness Ambassadors stationed at selected community clubs.

For those using physical vouchers, the supermarket-specific ones have a trolley icon at the bottom right.

They are also colour-coded — teal for heartland merchants and yellow for supermarkets.

Donate remaining vouchers by 31 Jan

As of 31 Dec 2022, 1.2 million households have redeemed their 2021 vouchers, and another 1.1 million households redeemed their 2022 vouchers.

Residents may donate unused vouchers from 2021 and 2022 to charity via the CDC website by 31 Jan.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Amy Khor on Facebook.