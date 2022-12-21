S’porean Households To Receive S$300 CDC Vouchers In Jan, Expiring Tokens Can Be Donated

Each Singaporean Household Will Get S$300 In CDC Vouchers On 3 Jan 2023

More Community Development Council (CDC) vouchers are coming our way in 2023.

The CDC and the People’s Association (PA) have announced that each Singaporean household will get S$300 worth of CDC vouchers next month.

Additionally, Singaporeans may choose to donate their remaining CDC vouchers to charity.

CDC vouchers may be used at hawkers & supermarkets

On Tuesday (20 Dec), Channel NewsAsia (CNA) reported that Deputy Prime Minister (DPM) Lawrence Wong will launch the CDC Vouchers Scheme 2023 on 3 Jan next year.

According to a press release by the PA and CDC, each Singaporean household will receive S$300 worth of vouchers.

Half of it can be used at participating hawkers and heartland merchants, while the other half can be spent at participating supermarkets.

This is “to offer residents more choices to meet their needs”.

The statement added that more details will be available in due course.

Households may donate remaining vouchers

If you’ve yet to finish using your remaining CDC vouchers which expire on 31 Dec 2022, you may opt to donate them from now till 31 Jan 2023.

Here’s how to do it:

Visit the CDC Vouchers Scheme website

View and select the charity you wish to support

Log in via Singpass

Pledge the entire balance of CDC vouchers as of 31 Dec to the selected charity

There’s also a step-by-step video guide on how you can donate your vouchers.

The CDC explained that they decided to give Singaporeans more flexibility in spending their vouchers through donations after some households gave feedback that they’d like to share the balance amount with those who might need it more.

Do note that the vouchers will be donated in cash value.

Tax deduction may also be provided by the charity depending on its policy on issuance of tax deduction. This will be reflected in the donor’s Year of Assessment 2024.

