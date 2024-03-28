Shopper injured after China mall floor collapses & she falls into sinkhole

Shopper falls into sinkhole after mall floor collapses in China

Security footage recently emerged of a woman being engulfed by a sinkhole after a shopping mall floor collapsed in China.

A construction worker was also trapped on the floor below.

Fortunately, the two of them sustained only minor injuries and are now in stable condition.

Shopper swallowed by sinkhole in mall

On 23 March, a woman was shopping on the second level of a mall in Zhenjiang, a city in the Jiangsu Province, when the floor beneath her suddenly collapsed.

She then disappeared into the sinkhole, along with two full racks of clothes.

According to the South China Morning Post (SCMP), the collapse also trapped a construction worker on the floor below.

They both sustained minor injuries and are in stable condition after firefighters rescued them from the wreckage.

ABC News reported that the construction worker sustained leg injuries, while the shopper suffered fractures.

Collapse caused by wall damage

A mall representative told reporters that the collapse may have been caused by damage to a load-bearing wall.

He added that they will be “actively handling the aftermath and providing necessary assistance”.

Further investigations are ongoing.

Featured image adapted from South China Morning Post.