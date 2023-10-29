Ceiling Of Megah Rise Mall In M’sia Collapses Amidst Downpour, 3 Suffer Minor Injuries

Megah Rise Mall Ceiling Collapses Under Heavy Rain & Strong Winds

A section of a ceiling at the Megah Rise Mall in Malaysia collapsed during a torrential downpour on Saturday (28 Oct).

Footage of the incident showed people running away from various locations in the mall as the roof caved in.

As a result of the ceiling falling, three people suffered minor injuries.

Investigations into the collapse are currently underway.

Social media footage capture collapse of ceiling at Megah Rise Mall

On Saturday (28 Oct), a video surfaced on Facebook claiming that the roof at the ground floor of Megah Rise Mall in Selangor, Malaysia collapsed at 2.57pm that day.

The video showed the ceiling caving in as security guards hollered for people to get away from the area.

A woman, presumably the one behind the camera, was also screaming, “Oh my god!”, as the roof made contact with the ground.

Other people were also fleeing the area to another part of the mall. There, the woman was telling another person in Cantonese that the whole roof had fallen.

A clip on TikTok showed the same incident from a different angle. Item ses to be from inside an eatery, where diners are fleeing due to the downpour and strong winds coming into the premises.

Debris littered the ground as staff assisted with the evacuation.

Eventually, the ceiling came falling down right outside the premises, in full view of diners, staff, and other shoppers.

Fortunately, from both videos, no one seems to have been seriously injured.

3 persons suffered minor injuries, investigations underway

At 4.40pm the same day, the management of Megah Rise Mall issued a public statement addressing the incident.

According to the statement, the ceiling of the car porch in front of the mall’s entrance collapsed amidst the strong winds and heavy downpours at 3pm.

This has resulted in three minor injuries.

The mall said that they are currently investigating the cause of the incident. Additionally, they are taking immediate action to manage and address the situation.

“Our top priority is the safety and well-being of our community,” they said.

Meanwhile, they urged those with further queries or urgent concerns to reach out to them via email.

They added, “We will continue to provide updates as more information becomes available.”

Featured image adapted from Facebook and TikTok.