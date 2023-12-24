Customer Requests Refund After Losing Job, S’pore Skincare Brand Gives Product For Free Instead

Skincare Brand Gives Free Product To Customer Who Initially Requested Refund

Being a small business owner is not often an easy path.

However, it also has its perks, such as being able to foster a more personal bond with one’s customers.

One homegrown skincare brand recently got to do just that when they helped out a customer going through hard times.

After being retrenched, the customer asked for a partial refund as they could only afford one product instead of two.

Moved by her story, the skincare brand proceeded with the refund but gave the customer the product for free anyway.

Customer cancels order for herself & gets product for daughter only

In a TikTok video shared in November, skincare brand Emporal Co shared the story of a customer who had asked for a refund.

Initially, the customer had ordered two of the brand’s customisable bodywashes — one for herself and another for her daughter.

Both of them were big fans of the product, as the customer said it was the only thing that had helped with their back acne.

However, the woman faced a setback recently when she was let go from her job. As a result, she could no longer afford to get two bodywashes at once.

“I’m sad but next month I should be able to (get it). This month I will be giving it to my daughter instead,” she wrote in a message to the brand.

Skincare brand gives customer free product despite request for refund

The skincare brand’s owner went ahead with the refund but she “knew in her heart” that she had to send out both bodywashes.

With that, she packed the order as it was originally intended without letting the customer know, so it could be a surprise.

Upon receiving the products, the customer was shocked and asked if the owner had made a mistake.

When the owner said it was a gift from them, the customer expressed her sincere gratitude.

The brand owner ended the video on a wholesome note, saying that it’s good to help others in need.

Skincare brand earns praise for generosity

Emporal Co’s story and kind gesture touched the hearts of viewers, many of whom left positive comments.

One viewer reassured them by saying that a kind heart will get good things in return and that they would have done the same.

Another wished the skincare brand well and hoped that their business would thrive even more.

A fellow small business owner even encouraged them by saying they should never be worried about doing good things.

They added that gestures like these are how they run their own business too, and praised them for a job well done.

Every dollar and cent counts when it comes to a small business, which makes Emporal Co’s act of giving even more significant.

Here’s hoping things will turn around for the customer eventually, and that Emporal Co will continue to prosper.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from @emporalco on TikTok.