Skudai R&R Is A JB Rest Stop With Clean Washrooms

Singapore and Malaysia just announced the upcoming reopening of land borders on 1 Apr 2022 and that means one thing — weekend road trips to JB are back again, and it’s time to start planning.

Traversing along Malaysia’s sprawling expressways is a different experience from driving on Singapore roads. You’ll need clean and comfortable rest stops to recharge for the journey ahead.

Say hello to Skudai R&R, a cushy, spacious rest area for road trips home from Melaka or Kuala Lumpur (KL), where you can relax before joining the legendary traffic jams that used to overwhelm the customs before Covid-19 hit.

Image courtesy of Skudai R&R

The location is packed with clean washrooms, petrol stations, and a Starbucks outlet—essential features to ensure all drivers and passengers get the restful break they need.

Let’s take a walk to see what you’ll find at this new rest stop covering 400,000 square feet.

Singapore-JB rest stop has clean toilets & large parking area

Most of us are counting the days until we can resume our weekend trips and adventures in Malaysia. As you scroll through #wanderlust photos on Instagram, you’ve probably forgotten the inconvenient potty breaks and motion sickness that come with the journey.

So, you’d be glad to know that there’s a new rest stop with clean washrooms and a spacious parking area.

Upon arriving at Skudai R&R, you won’t need to compete for parking. With more than 300 parking spaces available, there would likely be space for your vehicle at all times.

Image courtesy of Skudai R&R

Forget worrying about dirty toilets with your child in tow. Rest assured, Skudai R&R has sparkling clean washrooms to do your business in comfort.

Image courtesy of Skudai R&R

Besides frequent cleaning, their eco-friendly toilets are equipped with energy-conserving giant fans for proper ventilation.

Image courtesy of Skudai R&R

Their restrooms are very spacious and equipped with numerous sinks. You can easily wash your hands to keep clean or reapply your makeup.

Image courtesy of Skudai R&R

The toilet area also follows a botanic concept, so its walls are decorated with illustrations of plants and leaves. Thanks to their dedication to ventilation, cleanliness, and aesthetics, taking a toilet break along the expressway can be a pleasant experience.

Refuel at Caltex, BHP & Shell petrol stations

Once international borders reopen, expect the return of heavy traffic to and from the Causeway. You’ll need to refuel your vehicle to reach a long-awaited resort or make the trip back home.

Lucky for us, Skudai R&R is located just 20 minutes away from the Woodlands Checkpoint. Drivers can take their pick from Caltex or Shell petrol stations, and even BHP when it opens in May 2022.

Image courtesy of Skudai R&R

Even if you’re driving an electric vehicle, they’ve got you covered. The establishment has a 50KW fast charger available at Caltex and another 120KW fast charger coming to BHP by June this year.

Image courtesy of Skudai R&R

You can use your petrol points and Touch N Go card for easy checkout before speeding up towards your next destination. Here’s to hoping your full tank lasts despite long hours of being on the road.

Image courtesy of Skudai R&R

Cop snacks & drinks from Starbucks & FamilyMart

A long road trip calls for snacks and drinks that can satisfy picky eaters or energetic kids who need to refuel.

Whether you’re craving sweet desserts or affordable snacks for takeout, you won’t be disappointed with the diverse selections you’ll find in their Starbucks and FamilyMart outlets.

Image courtesy of Skudai R&R

Their Starbucks outlet is a sleek glasshouse where you can refuel with a cup of latte or frappuccino. It’s also the perfect place for some much-needed relaxation before resuming your long journey.

There is no need to hunt for a supermarket because you can easily haul affordable treats from FamilyMart. Their shelves are adequately stocked with chips, instant noodles, and chocolate.

Image courtesy of Skudai R&R

With Singapore’s stronger currency, you can relive your snack-hauling days and even fill several baskets.

Image courtesy of Skudai R&R

From toasted sandwiches to BBT or yummy sundaes, you’ll be spoilt for choice upon arriving near the counter.

Image courtesy of Skudai R&R

Since the monsoon season is ending soon, don’t forget to grab a few refrigerated drinks to hydrate and refresh the entire family. Stocking up on fluids is crucial so that you’re well-hydrated throughout the adventure.

Image courtesy of Skudai R&R

It’s been 2 years since we’ve set foot in JB. To get you back on track, review your map routes at their free seating area with free WiFi.

Besides Starbucks and FamilyMart, there’s also an upcoming Burger King outlet and food truck events to fill your hungry tummy.

Explore picturesque gardens & murals

Waiting till you reach a resort or hotel to enjoy Malaysia fully can trigger your impatience, so why not explore their family-friendly gardens at this convenient stopover?

As the famous adage goes, “Take the time to enjoy the present”—and that’s what you can do at Skudai R&R’s vast gardens.

Image courtesy of Skudai R&R

The stopover is home to more than 50 species of lush trees and plants. After spending the past 2 years exploring our local wildlife, you can probably name some of them.

To commemorate the occasion, take some time to capture family moments at their Instagramable murals.

Image courtesy of Skudai R&R

This is definitely a nice change of scenery from the usual plain R&R toilets notorious for questionable hygiene standards.

How to reach Skudai R&R

Located just 20 minutes from Woodlands Checkpoint, Skudai R&R is the ideal location for some brief rest.

Image courtesy of Skudai R&R

Those planning to visit this stopover soon should take note of these deets:

Skudai R&R

Address: 8 Jalan R&R Skudai Kawasan R&R Skudai, 81400 Senai, Johor, Malaysia

Opening hours: Open 24/7 daily

Website: Skudai R&R

You can also visit their Facebook or Instagram page for more information on their upcoming facilities and events.

Have a fun road trip to Malaysia soon

After 2 years of missing weekend road trips across the Causeway, having the chance to go on those long drives again seems like an exciting prospect.

With land borders reopening, we can look forward to booking trips to Malaysia’s destinations and even shop ‘till we drop for clothes, food, and other essentials.

No matter how near or far you plan to go, you can always stop by Skudai R&R for gas, snacks, and toilet breaks.

Featured image courtesy of Skudai R&R.