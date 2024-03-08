S’pore Sky Lantern Festival attendees should get full refund: CASE

CASE says Singapore Sky Lantern Festival attendees should get full refund

The President of the Consumers Association of Singapore (CASE), Melvin Yong, has said that attendees of the Singapore Sky Lantern Festival (SSLF) should receive a full refund for the controversy-plagued event.

He noted that the organiser should have given prior notice on the cancellation of the sky lantern release segment.

In addition, he pointed out that there was “no clarity” on the replacement event.

Not right for organiser to proceed with event after cancelling sky lantern release segment

Speaking to The Straits Times (ST), Mr Yong said on Thursday (7 March) that SSLF attendees should receive a full refund due to the circumstances.

He shared that it was not right for the SSLF organiser, Asian Couture and Boutique, to proceed with the event after failing to give visitors prior notice of the cancellation of the sky lantern release segment.

This was because customers had purchased tickets mainly for that particular activity.

The organiser additionally did not obtain the licences and permit approvals necessary to carry out the release of the sky lanterns.

“There is also no clarity on the replacement event suggested by the company,” Mr Yong said.

Organiser claims ticket sales final & non-refundable

CASE has received 32 consumer complaints against the organiser regarding the event so far.

Mr Yong added that affected consumers should contact CASE for help either through its website or by calling 6277 5100.

Responding to Mr Yong’s statement, Asian Couture and Boutique director Shiermie Bautista reiterated that tickets for the event are final and non-refundable.

She attributed this to other segments of the programme, such as the music festival, going ahead despite the cancellation of the sky lanterns release.

In addition, many participants had attended SSLF.

Ms Bautista went on to share with ST that 2,500 people collected their lanterns on 21 Feb.

The director added that the company would provide an update on the date of the rescheduled event after preparations are complete.

Featured image courtesy of Sheena Mulani and adapted from Lianhe Zaobao.


