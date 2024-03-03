Sentosa Sky Lantern Festival organiser says full refund not possible, will gather feedback first

Full refund for Sky Lantern Festival cannot be given as some attendees received discount: Organiser

The organiser of the Singapore Sky Lantern Festival (SSLF) has revealed why attendees’ tickets are non-refundable despite them not being allowed to release their lanterns on the event day.

A company director was quoted as saying that a full refund couldn’t be given as they “do not know how much some of the attendees have paid”.

Some attendees received 50% discount

This information was offered up by Mr Steven Lau, a director of SSLF organiser Asian Couture and Boutique.

Speaking to TODAY Online, he noted that some attendees had received a 50% discount on their tickets.

Thus, a full refund cannot be given because the company doesn’t know how much some of the attendees have paid, he was quoted as saying.

‘Intensive discussion’ over Sky Lantern Festival refund

The company’s directors also have different opinions as to whether refunds should be given, Mr Lau said.

In fact, they were “engaging in an intensive discussion” about this.

Feedback form to be issued over Sky Lantern Festival refund

To that end, the company plans to issue a form to attendees to gather feedback, Mr Lau said.

This form will have a few options, including a partial refund and the chance to attend another event while offsetting its ticket price with what was previously paid.

It should be released from Monday (4 Mar), he added.

After attendees’ responses are in, a “more concrete decision” on refunds will be made, he maintained.

Company founder said tickets were non-refundable

Mr Lau’s position stands in contrast with that of Ms Shiermie Bautista, owner and founder of Asian Couture and Boutique.

On 27 Feb, she posted on Facebook that tickets for SSLF were “final and non-refundable”.

Tickets, however, can be used for a rescheduled event, which would be sometime in the first week of April.

She also advised those unable to attend the rescheduled event to put their tickets up for sale on the TicketSwap website.

In response to MS News‘ queries, Ms Shiermie explained that the SSLF tickets were non-refundable as 2,500 individuals had collected their lanterns at the event.

She also confirmed that SSLF ticketholders would be allowed to release tethered lanterns at the rescheduled event. This is regardless of whether they had previously collected lanterns.

Rescheduled event not cleared by SCDF as of 29 Feb

However, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) told MS News on 29 Feb that it had not given clearance for the new event.

This was because SCDF was still following up with the organiser on the details and implementation of the fire safety guidelines necessary to host the event.

Meanwhile, a spokesperson from the Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore (CAAS) told MS News on 29 Feb that it was aware of the organiser’s intent to reschedule the event,

But as of 28 Feb, the organiser had not shared any details such as the date, venue, and how it plans to conduct the event.

Sentosa Development Corporation (SDC) told TODAY that Asian Couture and Boutique had reached out to it over the holding of another similar event.

They “reiterated the need to apply for all necessary licences and permits” and abide by all requirements from the authorities before contacting them over a possible venue.

Organiser unable to obtain licences & clearance: SCDF

The saga erupted when attendees of the SSLF, held on 21 Feb, were not allowed to release their lanterns due to “unforeseen circumstances” and were given LED lights instead of real candles.

This led to much disappointment all around.

In a Facebook post on 28 Feb, Ms Shiermie shared screenshots of conversations allegedly conducted with SCDF and CAAS on the SSLF, appearing to show them giving her a list of conditions to meet to obtain approval for the event.

Some of the conditions include tethering sky lanterns at all times and having safety marshals on-site to supervise the event.

However, SDC told MS News on 22 Feb that the organisers were unable to obtain the necessary licences and clearance to meet safety requirements mandated by the SCDF.

Trial run was ‘unsatisfactory’

SCDF subsequently told MS News on 23 Feb that the organisers had conducted a trial on 19 Feb.

The outcome was “unsatisfactory”, SCDF said, adding that one of the lighted lanterns caused a small fire on the artificial turf during the trial.

Ms Shiermie has since posted a video of what happened during the trial. It showed Mr Lau in a green vest lighting a candle inside a sky lantern.

The lantern quickly rose into the sky due to the hot air generated, but was kept from floating away into the sky by a tether he held on to.

However, a woman in a white top and black pants, identified as an F&B vendor, wasn’t so successful.

Her lantern failed to rise and flopped around on the grass. She was heard exclaiming that her lantern couldn’t fly.

A man off-camera was heard saying: “Please don’t burn my grass.”

Unfortunately, smoke was subsequently seen, possibly indicating that the grass had indeed caught fire.

The man then told them to “stop now” as the grass was already burning.

Ms Shiermie claimed in her post that the next day, SCDF told them not to use open fires and suggested that they use LED.

She told them that this wasn’t possible as it was a day before the event and attendees had already booked flights and air tickets.

She then claimed that they were initially allowed to use candles on the event day but it was found that there were not enough fire extinguishers.

The release of the lanterns was thus rescheduled, she added, though the music festival went ahead.

