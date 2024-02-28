S’pore Sky Lantern Festival tickets non-refundable, can be used for rescheduled event in April

Singapore Sky Lantern Festival ticketholders can attend rescheduled event in early April

One of the organisers of the Singapore Sky Lantern Festival (SSLF), which many attendees were disappointed and confused with, confirmed that tickets to the event are non-refundable.

The organiser, however, said that a “rescheduled event” will take place around the first week of April. Attendees will be allowed to release tethered lanterns then.

SSLF ticketholders will also enjoy complimentary food and drinks at the event.

Singapore Sky Lantern Festival organiser says tickets are non-refundable

On Tuesday (27 Feb), Shiermie Bautista — owner and founder of Asian Couture and Boutique — posted an update on Facebook regarding the cancelled Sky Lantern Festival at Sentosa.

Sentosa Development Corporation (SDC) previously revealed that Asian Couture & Boutique was the company that rented the venue for the event.

In the Facebook post, Shiermie confirmed that tickets for SSLF are “final and non-refundable”.

This is in line with a previous statement issued shortly after the event, saying that customers will not get refunds for their tickets.

The updated statement, however, stated that there would be a “rescheduled event” sometime around the first week of April.

Ticketholders can use their existing tickets for the upcoming event.

Ms Shiermie advises those who are unable to attend the event in April to put their tickets up for sale on the TicketSwap website.

She also stated that she’ll be at the rescheduled event to ensure that it runs smoothly.

Ms Shiermie clarified that she wasn’t present at the event last Wednesday (21 Feb) as she was out of the country.

SSLF ticketholders can release tethered lanterns at rescheduled event

In response to MS News‘ queries, Ms Shiermie confirmed that SSLF ticketholders will be allowed to release tethered lanterns at the rescheduled event.

This is regardless of whether they’ve previously collected lanterns.

Additionally, SSLF ticketholders will be able to enjoy “complimentary food and drinks” at the rescheduled event.

Ms Shiermie also explained that the SSLF tickets are non-refundable as 2,500 individuals had collected their lanterns at the 21 Feb event.

Also read: S’pore Sky Lantern Festival organisers failed to adhere to fire safety guidelines before event: SCDF

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image courtesy of Sheena Mulani and adapted from @meredithhhh21 on Instagram.