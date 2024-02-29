Rescheduled Sentosa Sky Lantern Festival event received no clearance, 11 complaints filed against organiser

SCDF did not give Sky Lantern Festival organiser clearance for rescheduled event

On Tuesday (27 Feb), the organiser of the Singapore Sky Lantern Festival (SSLF) said that there would be a rescheduled event in April after the initial one fell through.

However, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) has said that it has not given clearance for the new event.

Meanwhile, the Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore (CAAS) claims it has no knowledge of the April event.

The Consumers Association of Singapore (CASE) also shared that it received 11 complaints against the organiser.

In response to queries from MS News, an SCDF spokesperson said that after the event on 21 Feb, the event organiser shared plans to reschedule it.

However, it did not provide further information on the date or venue.

The spokesperson stated that SCDF is still following up with the organiser on the details and implementation of the fire safety guidelines necessary to host the event.

As such, SCDF has not given any clearance for the rescheduled event.

Meanwhile, a spokesperson from CAAS told MS News that it is aware of the organiser’s intent to reschedule the event.

However, as of Wednesday (28 Feb), the organiser, Asian Couture & Boutique Pte Ltd, has not shared any details such as the date, venue, and how it plans to conduct the event.

CASE received 11 complaints against organiser

According to Channel NewsAsia (CNA), CASE said it received 11 consumer complaints against the organiser.

“In general, consumers complained that the segment involving the release of sky lanterns was marketed as the highlight of the event and this was cancelled without prior notice,” CASE president Melvin Yong said.

“Affected consumers are seeking refunds from the event organiser. As these complaints are pending resolution, CASE is unable to comment further.”

CASE also urged those affected to contact the association for assistance.

The Sentosa Development Corporation (SDC) expressed to CNA its disappointment with the organiser deciding not to provide refunds. This was “contrary to their earlier stance”.

As it is a third-party event, the organiser would make the final decision on the rescheduling of the event or issuing refunds.

SDC contacted by organiser on hosting rescheduled event

SDC added that the organiser had contacted it over an interest in hosting a similar event.

In response, SDC reiterated the need to apply for the necessary licences and permits.

The corporation additionally impressed upon the organiser the need to follow all requirements from the authorities before communicating with SDC on a possible venue.

For events in Sentosa, SDC advises event organisers on the numerous agency regulatory processes, including the requirements that they must follow.

This includes showing proof of these approvals before SDC can allow the event to carry on.

“Due to the unique complexities for each event, the event organiser must plan in the lead time required for licence [or] permit applications and approvals,” the spokesperson shared.

MS News has reached out to CASE for more information.

