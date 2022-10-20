21-Year-Old Slashes Man With Knife In Marsiling, Faces Up To 7 Years’ Jail

21-Year-Old Slashes Man With Knife In Marsiling On 18 Oct, Arrested Within 17 Hours

In the early hours of Tuesday (18 Oct), a 21-year-old man with a knife slashed a man he was fighting with along Marsiling Drive.

Through ground enquires and police cameras, officers established the suspect’s identity and arrested him within 17 hours.

He will be charged with voluntarily causing hurt by a dangerous weapon on Thursday (20 Oct), which carries an imprisonment term of up to seven years.

Youth slashes man with knife & flees scene

In a media release, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said that they received information regarding a man who had allegedly assaulted another man with a knife along Marsiling Drive at 1.16am on 18 Oct.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the 21-year-old attacker was involved in a fight with a 27-year-old man.

The former apparently slashed the latter with a knife before fleeing the scene.

The victim subsequently sought treatment at the hospital, where healthcare staff found lacerations on his back and right hand.

Police arrest suspect within 17 hours

Through extensive ground enquires and with the help of police cameras, officers at the Woodlands Police Division established the identity of the attacker.

They were then able to arrest him within 17 hours of the reported offence.

The police also seized a knife that they believed the suspect had used during the incident.

Following early investigations, SPF found that the two men knew each other. Further investigations are now ongoing.

Attacker faces up to seven years’ jail

The 21-year-old attacker will reportedly appear in court today (20 Oct).

He will be charged with voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapon under Section 324 of the Penal Code 1871.

If the court finds him guilty, he will face up to seven years’ jail, a fine, caning, or any combination of the punishments.

The SPF took the opportunity to emphasise that they do not tolerate such brazen acts of violence and blatant disregard for the law.

They will spare no effort to apprehend such offenders and deal with them accordingly.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured images adapted from Singapore Police Force and Google Maps.