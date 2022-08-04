18-Year-Old Slashes Man With Knife At Choa Chu Kang, Victim Brought To Hospital

Teen Slashes Man With Knife On 3 Aug, Police Arrest 4 People

Having a few drinks with some buddies is just harmless fun most of the time. However, get too intoxicated, and tensions can run high, potentially leading to fights.

On Wednesday (3 Aug), two men drinking together in Choa Chu Kang got into a dispute.

Apparently wanting to stick up for his father, the 18-year-old son of one of the men used a knife to attack the other.

The teen slashed the 37-year-old victim multiple times on his head, neck, and chest.

Police arrested four people and investigations are now ongoing.

Teen slashes man with knife

Shin Min Daily News reports that the incident took place at about 8pm on Wednesday (3 Aug) near Block 141 Teck Whye Lane.

Two men had been drinking together before they somehow got into a heated disagreement, which escalated into a big fight.

Seeing this, a teenager, who’s suspected to be the son of one of the men, purportedly decided to intervene and help his father.

A witness, Mr Chen, shared that a woman had attempted to stop the boy, but the scene was too chaotic.

All of a sudden, the teen brandished a knife and started attacking one of the men.

Man bleeds heavily from knife attack

According to the witness, the man was slashed in the head, right eye, neck, and the left side of his chest.

He was bleeding heavily and Mr Chen immediately asked someone to call the police. Other passers-by also helped to stop the man’s bleeding.

A picture of the aftermath shows a man in a blood-soaked white shirt sitting on the floor, which is also splattered with blood.

Nearby, another person in red shorts can also be seen lying on the ground.

53-year-old Mr Lin, who was drinking with the two men, said the victim, Mark, is his neighbour.

Speaking to Shin Min Daily News, he shared that there were quite a few people around when the fight broke out.

Mr Lin said he did not recognise the assailant and that everything had happened very suddenly. The teen’s relatives and friends had also joined the brawl.

By the time Mr Lin tried to pull Mark away, it was too late.

After the attack, the teen fled the scene. Mr Lin tried to chase him down but could not catch up with him.

Police investigating

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) was alerted to the incident at about 8.10pm. They later conveyed one person, who was still conscious, to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital.

The police also received a call about the fight at around 8.02pm.

When they arrived on the scene, they cordoned off the bloodied floors and took statements from witnesses.

Three men between the ages of 18 and 45 as well as a 25-year-old woman were arrested in connection with the case.

Shin Min Daily News understands that the 18-year-old and 45-year-old men are father and son. The other two people who were arrested are believed to be the assailant’s relatives and friends.

Police investigations are currently ongoing.

Wishing the victim a speedy recovery

Regardless of the reason, resorting to such horrific violence is never right. Even when you’re trying to stand up for a loved one.

The teen’s actions could have easily cost the victim his life. We’re glad the attacks came to a stop before there were more dire consequences.

MS News wishes the victim a speedy recovery ahead.

