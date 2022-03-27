Fight Breaks Out Among 15 Men At Hougang Kopitiam On 26 Mar Night

While enjoying a drink or two every now and then is harmless, getting intoxicated can bring out the worst in some of us.

On Saturday (26 Mar) night, a group of about 15 men was suspected of drinking at a Hougang kopitiam when a fight broke out.

Loud shouts were heard, beer bottles were thrown, tables and chairs were flipped, and several men were seen using metal poles in the fight. In the aftermath, at least 2 men were seen bleeding and injured.

One person was later conveyed to the hospital. The police are now investigating the incident.

Around 15 men fight using metal poles & chairs at Hougang

The fight broke out at around 10.30pm on Saturday (26 Mar) at a kopitiam at Block 106 Hougang Avenue 1 and the nearby sheltered area.

Witnesses in the area heard people shouting, “Fight! fight!”.

When they walked towards the commotion, they saw about 15 men gathering at the sheltered area, pushing and fighting. The men were suspected to be drinking beforehand.

It was a chaotic scene. Three to four men used metal poles as weapons, while another two to three were hit and bled from their heads.

In a video seen by Shin Min Daily News, a man used the metal pole to hit another man while others picked up chairs, preparing to throw them. Crowds gathered around to watch the fight unfolding.

At one point, a man took off his shirt as another tended to his wounds.

The fight continued for about 10 minutes.

40-year-old man conveyed to hospital

When Shin Min Daily News reporters arrived at the scene around midnight, the men and crowds had dispersed.

However, the kopitiam was cordoned off by police tape. Tables and chairs were overturned, and shards of broken beer bottles littered the floor.

Bloodstains could also be seen on the floor and tables, and there was a bloodied T-shirt on the floor.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) later confirmed that one person was conveyed to the hospital.

Police said they were informed of the incident, and a 40-year-old man was sent to the hospital while conscious.

Investigations into the incident are now ongoing.

Hope nobody was seriously injured

It’s concerning that a fight broke out in the heartlands involving a large group of people who may have consumed alcohol.

No matter the state of one’s sobriety, it’s not right to engage in violence because you’re breaking the law. What’s worse, you could bring harm to yourself and others.

Even though only one person was sent to the hospital, it’s possible that others could’ve suffered injuries, too, judging by the footage.

We hope police investigations will get to the bottom of the case ASAP.

