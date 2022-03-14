Passers-By Bring Drunk Man To Safety On 12 Mar

Getting intoxicated can make individuals confused and do things that are out of the ordinary. In certain situations, this can be very dangerous.

At around 9.16pm on Saturday (12 Mar), a man who appeared to be tipsy was seen staggering along Lower Delta Road in Bukit Merah.

At one point, a bus drove by precariously close to him.

Fortunately, a group of kind Samaritans helped to bring him to the safety of the pavement.

Drunk man stumbles onto road, bus narrowly misses him

In a Facebook video shared by ROADS.sg, the man was seen staggering by the roadside for a while.

Source

He seemed to be struggling to get onto the pavement as cars zoomed by on the road behind him.

Shortly after, he started losing his balance and stumbled backwards onto the busy road.

As he kept moving backwards, a couple walking by noticed the man’s unusual behaviour. They slowed down as they watched him.

Source

At that moment, a bus drove by behind the man, narrowly missing him as he continued taking tiny steps back. Car horns could be heard sounding in the background.

Source

Seeing this, the passer-by immediately went forward to offer his help. But just as he held onto the man, the latter lost his balance and fell over.

Source

At this point, the woman also came forward to help the man up.

Source

Passers-by help carry him off the busy road

After much effort, the couple managed to get the man back on his feet.

Watching them struggle, another passer-by clad in a blue T-shirt hurriedly walked towards them to help.

Source

Together, the 3 passers-by carried the man away from the busy road and onto the pavement.

Drunk man saved by kind-hearted samaritans

The way the man was stumbling in the middle of a busy junction was dangerous, and it was a close call when the bus drove past right behind him.

Kudos to the passers-by who took the initiative to help the man.

Hopefully, these kind Samaritans’ actions can inspire more people to look out for those amongst us who may need help.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from ROADS.sg on Facebook.