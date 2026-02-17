Busker ‘stunned’ to see SM Lee & Ho Ching watching him perform at Rainforest Wild Asia

Busker said SM Lee was ‘very nice’ & waved to cheering audience

A local busker may have entertained his most important audience member yet when Senior Minister Lee Hsien Loong and his wife, Madam Ho Ching, watched him perform at Rainforest Wild Asia.

In a video he shared on Instagram on 14 Feb, he panned across his audience to show the couple waving and smiling at the camera.

Busker ‘stunned like vegetable’ to see SM Lee

In the clip, full-time busker Bryan Wong, also known as “brylights”, was clearly ecstatic that Singapore’s former prime minister was in the crowd.

However, in its caption, he revealed that he was also “stunned like vegetable”.

In another clip, Mr Wong said he first saw Mr Lee when he was addressing the audience, and was visibly shocked.

He wondered whether he should acknowledge him or not, but by that time it was too late, as the audience had already noticed his facial expression.

SM Lee ‘very nice’, busker even joked with him

Mr Wong thus went ahead and announced that the ex-prime minister was there, to cheers from the crowd.

Mr Lee was “very nice” and waved to the crowd, he said.

He added that during the show, he had “such a good interaction” with Mr Lee, even jokingly saying:

Sir, you’re really cool, but this is still my show.

Busker regrets not bringing camera, but had fun anyway

While that show could have been one of the most memorable of his life, Mr Wong had some regrets, he said.

For example, he had decided to use his bigger wheel for the first time in two years, which was “horrible timing” as it was 3kg heavier — causing him to feel “so tired” and make “so many mistakes”, he lamented.

He was also mad that he could not find his 360 camera that morning and thus did not bring it — meaning he failed to record his interaction with Mr Lee.

Thankfully, an audience member sent him a video of his performance, which showed him spinning expertly on a Cyr wheel as Mr Lee and Mdm Ho clapped.

Thus, Mr Wong was positive about what unfolded, adding:

It was a really fun experience.

