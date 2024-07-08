SM Lee Hsien Loong roleplays as injured patient for Teck Ghee Community Resilience Day demo

SM Lee Hsien Loon acts as model patient in Teck Ghee Community Resilience Day

It’s been almost two months since Lee Hsien Loong stepped down as Singapore’s Prime Minister, but the now-Senior Minister (SM) hasn’t been idle.

On Sunday (7 July), SM Lee took to Facebook to share his experience at Teck Ghee’s Community Resilience Day.

In addition to meeting residents, he watched various safety demonstrations and even personally ‘modelled’ for one.

Teck Ghee Community Resilience Day equips residents for emergencies

SM Lee began his post by mentioning the fire that ravaged an Ang Mo Kio coffee shop on 11 June.

While no injuries were reported, he emphasised that such incidents serve as a reminder for everyone to be prepared and know how to respond when the unexpected happens.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) and grassroots leaders organised Community Resilience Day to prepare Teck Ghee residents for emergencies such as fires or medical situations.

During the event, participants were taught life-saving skills, including cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) and how to properly use a fire extinguisher.

Additionally, one of the blocks conducted a fire evacuation exercise.

Volunteers as model patient for first aid demonstration

SM Lee didn’t just watch all the action unfold — he also volunteered to be part of it.

When the 64th Singapore Company of the Boys’ Brigade from Ang Mo Kio Secondary School demonstrated how everyday household items can be used for improvised first aid, SM Lee took on the role of an ‘injured’ patient.

He posted a brief recording of a Boys’ Brigade member turning an ordinary towel into a makeshift arm sling and tying it around SM Lee’s neck.

SM Lee also mingled with residents participating in the exercise.

One family, the Chews, showed him the contents of their “ready bag”, which contains essential items for quick evacuation during an emergency.

According to SCDF, the “ready bag” should include the following items:

Torchlight without batteries

Batteries

Essential personal medication

Waterproof folder containing photocopies of important documents

Whistle

First aid kit

Childcare supplies and other special care items

N95 Mask

In his post, SM Lee reminded everyone to check the expiry dates on perishable items in the bag and replace them if necessary.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Lee Hsien Loong on Facebook.