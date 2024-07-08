SM Lee Hsien Loong roleplays as injured patient for Teck Ghee Community Resilience Day demo

He also met residents taking part in the exercise and joined them in watching various safety demonstrations.

By - 8 Jul 2024, 12:43 pm

SM Lee Hsien Loon acts as model patient in Teck Ghee Community Resilience Day

It’s been almost two months since Lee Hsien Loong stepped down as Singapore’s Prime Minister, but the now-Senior Minister (SM) hasn’t been idle.

On Sunday (7 July), SM Lee took to Facebook to share his experience at Teck Ghee’s Community Resilience Day.

Source: Lee Hsien Loong on Facebook

In addition to meeting residents, he watched various safety demonstrations and even personally ‘modelled’ for one.

Teck Ghee Community Resilience Day equips residents for emergencies

SM Lee began his post by mentioning the fire that ravaged an Ang Mo Kio coffee shop on 11 June.

While no injuries were reported, he emphasised that such incidents serve as a reminder for everyone to be prepared and know how to respond when the unexpected happens.

Source: Lee Hsien Loong on Facebook

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) and grassroots leaders organised Community Resilience Day to prepare Teck Ghee residents for emergencies such as fires or medical situations.

During the event, participants were taught life-saving skills, including cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) and how to properly use a fire extinguisher.

Source: Lee Hsien Loong on Facebook

Additionally, one of the blocks conducted a fire evacuation exercise.

Source: @leehsienloong on Threads

Volunteers as model patient for first aid demonstration

SM Lee didn’t just watch all the action unfold — he also volunteered to be part of it.

When the 64th Singapore Company of the Boys’ Brigade from Ang Mo Kio Secondary School demonstrated how everyday household items can be used for improvised first aid, SM Lee took on the role of an ‘injured’ patient.

Source: Lee Hsien Loong on Facebook

He posted a brief recording of a Boys’ Brigade member turning an ordinary towel into a makeshift arm sling and tying it around SM Lee’s neck.

Source: @leehsienloong on Instagram

SM Lee also mingled with residents participating in the exercise.

One family, the Chews, showed him the contents of their “ready bag”, which contains essential items for quick evacuation during an emergency.

Source: Lee Hsien Loong on Facebook

According to SCDF, the “ready bag” should include the following items:

  • Torchlight without batteries
  • Batteries
  • Essential personal medication
  • Waterproof folder containing photocopies of important documents
  • Whistle
  • First aid kit
  • Childcare supplies and other special care items
  • N95 Mask

In his post, SM Lee reminded everyone to check the expiry dates on perishable items in the bag and replace them if necessary.

Featured image adapted from Lee Hsien Loong on Facebook.

