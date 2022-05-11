Woman Distracts Snake From Chasing Duck At Bukit Timah Hill, Action Divides TikTok Viewers

Woman Saves Duck From Snake At Bukit Timah Hill

When an animal lover sees a helpless creature in distress, their first instinct would usually be to do anything within their means to help.

That was probably what a woman did when she decided to distract a snake from pursuing a duck at Bukit Timah Hill on Saturday (7 May).

While some were glad that she tried saving the duck, others felt that she should have let nature run its course instead.

Woman distracts snake to save duck

On Saturday (7 May), TikTok user @3344520ma posted a video of a white duck waddling along a drain, allegedly at Bukit Timah Hill.

Upon closer inspection, one can see a long snake, almost camouflaged by the dirty water, trailing behind the vulnerable bird.

In the TikTok video, the woman can be heard shouting at the duck in Mandarin, “Hurry up! Run away quickly.”

When the duck failed to flee, she took matters into her own hands and threw branches at the snake to chase it away.

Eventually, the snake slithered away in the other direction, no longer posing a danger to the seemingly clueless duck.

Netizens have mixed reactions to her ‘heroic’ act

TikTok users who watched the clip had differing opinions about the woman’s actions.

Some felt that she should not have disrupted the course of nature by interfering with the predator.

In that same vein, another user sympathised with the snake, recognising that losing the duck meant that it wouldn’t be able to feed itself.

On the other hand, this commenter came to the woman’s defence, reasoning that it’s human nature to “sympathise [with] the prey” and thus protect it from harm.

A complex moral dilemma

Many of us can probably understand why the woman felt the need to save the duck.

However, all things considered, the snake is also a living thing that is fighting for its own survival.

Would you have done the same if you were in her situation? Let us know in the comments.

