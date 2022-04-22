SCDF Officers Rescue 14 Cats In Fajar Road Fire, Funds Being Raised To Help Owners

SCDF Rescues 14 Cats Trapped In Fajar Road Fire, 1 Allegedly Didn’t Survive

Fires are no doubt devastating events due to their destructive nature, and even more so when innocent lives are at stake.

On Thursday (21 Apr), Tiktoker @itshambali posted a video showing Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) officers attending to a fire at what appears to be an HDB block at Fajar Road. While there was reportedly no one home, they retrieved 14 cats that were trapped inside, one of which didn’t survive.

Despite the unfortunate loss, the SCDF officers earned praise for their efforts. Funds are also apparently being raised to help the homeowners cope with the costs of the damages.

14 cats trapped in Fajar Road HDB unit during fire

In the TikTok video posted yesterday (21 Apr), numerous SCDF officers were seen outside a unit on the second floor of a Fajar Road HDB block.

Thick smoke was seen coming out of the unit.

The later part of the video showed SCDF officers attending to several cats lying on the floor, all of which appeared to be in rather pitiful and disoriented states.

Later that same day, @itshambali posted another TikTok video with details on the incident.

He said that 14 cats were trapped in a fire that broke out in their home. 13 cats were successfully rescued, but one of them, unfortunately, did not survive.

MS News has reached out to SCDF for a statement regarding the incident. We’ll update the article once more information is available.

In light of the incident, @itshambali also appealed for public support to help the family tide through this difficult time.

He informed viewers that Mdm Azizah, presumably the resident and owner of the cats, is accepting donations. Those who’d like to contribute can contact her directly via the phone number in the video here.

An unfortunate tragedy

It is no doubt horrifying to know that defenseless animals were trapped in a fire.

Even though not all the cats could be rescued successfully, we are sure the SCDF has put their best efforts into the operation.

Hopefully, the rescued cats will have a speedy recovery from their injuries.

We hope that Singaporeans will band together and donate to Mdm Azizah to help her and her family tide through this ordeal.

Featured image adapted from @itshambali on TikTok.