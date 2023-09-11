Soh Rui Yong Clocks Fastest Timing In 2023 Pocari Sweat Run, Calls Himself 2.4km World Champ

Soh Rui Yong Comes First In 2023 Pocari Sweat Run

Soh Rui Yong may just be the fastest 2.4km runner in the world presently after he clocked six minutes and 57 seconds at the men’s 2023 Pocari Sweat Run race.

After the result, Soh claimed he was the current “world champion” of the 2.4km race.

The national record is still held by national runner Jeevaneesh Soundararajah, which he set in last year’s Pocari Sweat run with a timing of six minutes and 52.97 seconds.

Soh Rui Yong clocks fastest timing at 2023 Pocari Sweat Run

The event was held on 9 Sep and livestreamed on YouTube.

Soh joined several other Team Singapore and international runners for the Elite Race, which he handily won with a timing of 6 minutes and 57 seconds.

Just two seconds after him was Shaun Goh.

Team Singapore runners won the event with a total of 100 points, while the international runners earned 35 in total.

Meanwhile, Vanessa Lee was the fastest runner in the Women’s Elite Race with a timing of eight minutes and nine seconds.

Record held by national runner

Soh actually isn’t the fastest 2.4km runner ever, as national runner Jeevaneesh Soundararajah had a timing of six minutes and 52.97 seconds, breaking Soh’s record.

He holds the current national record, breaking Soh’s timing of six minutes and 53.18 seconds set in 2021.

Jeevaneesh did not participate in the 2023 run.

As such, we can crown Soh the current champion until Jeevaneesh or another challenger steps up to the plate.

