Son Slaps Elderly Man On Father’s Day In AMK Food Centre, Latter Lodges Police Report

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Son Allegedly Slaps Father After Latter Nags At Him At AMK Food Centre

On Father’s Day, it’s the norm for most to show appreciation and love to their fathers. A 48-year-old man, however, gave his father a rather unpleasant ‘gift’ on the occasion.

Last Sunday (18 June), the man allegedly slapped his elderly father at a food centre in Ang Mo Kio after the latter nagged at him.

In response, the 78-year-old father lodged a police report against his son. The younger man is now assisting the police with their investigations.

Son slaps elderly father at food centre in AMK

According to Shin Min Daily News, the son had requested money from his mother — who works at a drink stall at 409 Ang Mo Kio Market & Food Centre — at around noon on 18 June.

Unable to tolerate his son’s behaviour, the elderly father apparently nagged and scolded him.

Angered by this, the younger man in red allegedly slapped his father, who was sitting in a wheelchair.

A hawker who witnessed the scene told Shin Min Daily News that the son is jobless and often asks his mother for money.

After getting hit, the elderly man allegedly alerted the police to the incident. The police later rushed to the scene with an ambulance.

In response to MS News‘ queries, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) confirmed that they received a call for assistance at about 12.45pm.

Father conveyed to hospital, police investigations ongoing

Shin Min Daily News reported that the police received a call for help at about 11.55am.

A 76-year-old man was conveyed to Sengkang General Hospital in a conscious state. Meanwhile, a 48-year-old man is currently assisting with police investigations.

A hawker in the food centre reportedly claimed that she hasn’t seen the father at the food centre for several days.

Thankfully, the elderly man’s wife later revealed that her husband has already been discharged from the hospital.

Investigations are currently still ongoing.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Shin Min Daily News and Google Maps.