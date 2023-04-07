Woman Warns Of Hidden Cameras In South Korea Public Bathrooms, Advises Travellers To Buy Detectors

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Hidden Camera Epidemic In South Korea, Travellers Should Stay Vigilant

When travelling abroad, it is always a good idea to stay vigilant and aware of our surroundings.

A TikTok creator, Jazmyn Jennings or @jazmynjenningss, recently had a public service announcement for those planning to visit South Korea.

In her video, she exposed the prevalent issue of hidden cameras in the public bathrooms of the popular tourist destination.

She also advised travellers to consider buying hidden camera detectors so that they can protect themselves when travelling over there.

Crevices in public toilets stuffed with wet toilet paper to prevent hidden cameras

Ms Jennings explained that it is not uncommon to come across public bathrooms in South Korea that have crevices stuffed with wet toilet paper.

This is to prevent any chance of being filmed by tiny spy cameras hidden in those small spaces.

The footage, Jennings said, is typically broadcast online for people to watch.

This issue doesn’t just happen in public bathrooms. It also happens in hotels and accommodations, such as Airbnb rooms and other private areas as well.

Travellers advised to purchase hidden camera detector

If you’re planning to travel to South Korea soon, Ms Jennings recommended that you buy a hidden camera detector.

These can easily be obtained from online platforms such as Amazon.

These detectors will allow you to check for hidden cameras so you can report or remove them should you come across one.

The TikToker said that hidden cameras nowadays are “ridiculously well-disguised” and can be hidden in fire alarms, clocks, and other everyday appliances.

While Ms Jennings noted that this can happen anywhere in the world, this issue is exceptionally widespread in South Korea.

Hidden cameras & illegal filming a huge issue in South Korea

According to the BBC, between 2013 and 2018, the South Korean police received more than 30,000 reports of filming with the use of hidden cameras.

In 2021, Human Rights Watch released a report detailing the spread and impact in South Korea of these “digital sex crimes”.

From 2008 to 2017, the prosecuted sex crimes that involved illegal filming increased elevenfold, from 585 cases to 6,615.

They also constituted about 20% of sex crime prosecutions in 2017, up from 4% in 2008.

So, if you are one of the many Singaporeans planning to visit South Korea soon, it may be a good idea to invest in a hidden camera detector – better safe than sorry.

Featured image adapted from Jazmyn Jennings on TikTok and Jye B on Unsplash