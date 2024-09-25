IShowSpeed calls teh tarik ‘S’pore tea’, enrages M’sian netizens

IShowSpeed upsets regional netizens by calling teh tarik ‘Singapore tea’

American streamer IShowSpeed has made headlines once again, this time for calling teh tarik — a popular milk tea beverage — “Singapore tea”.

In his YouTube livestream on Tuesday (24 Sept), the 19-year-old streamer, commonly known as Speed, was filmed walking through the streets of Kampong Glam.

“What’s your culture food, Singapore?” The teen said to the large crowd that had gathered around him.

Speed tries teh tarik & says that it’s ‘good’

The streamer then stopped by a coffee shop where the crowd urged him to try teh tarik.

That shop is none other than Bhai Sarbat, probably one of the most famous teh tarik joints in Singapore.

As Mr Mohammad Asgar — the shop’s owner — ‘pulls’ the tea from one can to another, Speed watches on in bewilderment.

“What kind of tea is this? I’ve never seen a tea that looks like this,” Speed remarked.

After a few seconds of continuous tea-pulling, the worker handed over a glass of teh tarik for Speed to try.

“Singapore tea,” he declared before taking a sip of the hot milk tea.

“Hold on, this sh*t good!” The teen exclaimed, nodding his head in approval.

Malaysian netizens lay claim to drink

As this was happening, a few viewers inserted their claim to the popular tea beverage, insisting that the drink originated from Malaysia.

The claims sparked a mini-debate in the comment section, with other Indonesian users also laying claim to the beverage.

Although the exact origins of the teh tarik remain unclear, it is famously known to be indigenous to the Malay Peninsula of Southeast Asia.

