IShowSpeed receives free iPhone 16 Pro Max from fan during S’pore stream 

IShowSpeed stunned by free iPhone 16 Pro Max gift from fan in Singapore

Streamer IShowSpeed was surprised with a free iPhone 16 Pro Max during his stream in Kampong Glam, Singapore.

After an initial failed stream in Singapore, Speed took a trip to Cambodia. However, as promised, he returned to Singapore today (24 Sept) for a second try.

This time, the YouTube star strolled down Kampong Gelam, surrounded by excited fans.

About 13 minutes into his stream, Speed walked down Baghdad Street.

Suddenly, a man in a Football Association of Singapore (FAS) jersey approached him with a box that immediately caught Speed’s attention.

The box contained a figurine depicting Luffy from the anime ‘One Piece’ in a Brazillian football jersey.

Speed is a vocal fan of One Piece, with Luffy being his favourite character. He is also known for his love of football.

“This is fire!” Speed exclaimed as he examined the figurine.

IShowSpeed in disbelief at Singapore fan’s iPhone gift

The fan then passed the streamer an even more surprising present.

“The official iPhone 16 Pro Max,” he said, stunning the usually loud Speed into silence as he examined the box.

“Did it even come out?” Speed asked in disbelief. “There’s no way.”

He cautiously opened the box to reveal an actual iPhone 16 Pro Max, resulting in him screaming “Oh my god!” at the top of his lungs.

Speed’s surprise grew when he switched the phone on to confirm it was working.

After confirming with the fan that it was a gift, Speed turned to the camera and asked what was going on in Singapore.

Local fans in the background instantly began cheering and clapping.

IShowSpeed gifted an autographed Brazil jersey

Still in disbelief, he placed the iPhone 16 Pro Max and its box on a stationary car to examine the device.

Speed soon realised there was a driver inside and quickly apologised.

As he moved down the street, he soon found an empty vehicle.

“Chat, it’s not even fake either. It’s actually a Pro Max.” He told his viewers.

The fan then approached him with one more gift. He handed Speed a Brazil football jersey, apparently autographed by the Brazil team’s players.

He also pointed out that it had been signed by Brazil’s Ronaldo, in a reference to Speed’s favourite athlete, the Portuguese Cristiano Ronaldo.

The overjoyed streamer thanked his fan and took a photo with him.

“This dude has to be rich,” Speed said as they parted.

Fan is co-owner of SGFR Store

As it turned out, the generous fan was Luqmaan Hakiim, co-owner of the SGFR Store, which sells a variety of viral food items including Prime drinks and Feastables.

He previously made a video about Speed’s arrival in Singapore, in which he invited the streamer to the SGFR Store.

Also read: Streamer IShowSpeed wins S$10K after beating S’pore TikToker in foot race

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from IShowSpeed on YouTube.