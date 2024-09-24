Streamer IShowSpeed wins S$10K after beating S’pore TikToker in foot race

IShowSpeed wins S$10K for beating S’pore TikToker in foot race

Popular streamer IShowSpeed won S$10,000 after beating a Singaporean TikToker in a footrace at Kampong Glam.

Even though IShowSpeed’s first stream in Singapore was marred by a series of disruptions, his second stream got off to a blazing start when he was challenged to a footrace by the local TikToker.

That TikToker is Kevin, who goes by Radical Kindness on social media.

Last week, Kevin went out searching for IShowSpeed to challenge the popular streamer to a foot race.

However, his effort was cut short his stream at Universal Studios Singapore was cut short.

Fortunately for the TikToker, he got his second chance on Tuesday (24 Sept). Barely five minutes after IShowSpeed steps into Singapore for his second stream, the TikToker comes up to the streamer with the sign he showed the previous day.

“I’m going to race you for S$10,000,” the TikToker said.

Speed wins the challenge

The TikToker brings out a box containing the amount in cash, instantly shocking the streamer.

“If you win, you can give it to a charity of your choice,” the TikToker said.

The TikTok asks IShowSpeed for a 10-minute interview if he wins. Although Speed admits it’ll be difficult to do so, he expresses his absolute confidence, saying it wouldn’t matter since the Singaporean had no chance of winning.

And he was proven right.

As soon as the race begins, IShowSpeed explodes from the starting line and maintains his lead until the end. Despite running in jeans, Speed shows why he’s earned his name.

“I hope Singapore treats you well,” the TikToker said after the race concluded.

The encounter ends as IShowSpeed proceeds to explore more of Kampong Glam, but not before promising to give the money away.

Also read: Jianhao Tan feels ‘defeated’ by hate messages from IShowSpeed fans over failed S’pore stream

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from IShowSpeed on Youtube.