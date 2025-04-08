5-year-old boy in Thailand dies after choking on dragonfruit, deceased had medical issues

5-year-old boy in Thailand dies after choking on dragonfruit

A 5-year-old boy in Bangkok, Thailand has tragically died after choking on a piece of dragonfruit.

Police officers from the Rat Burana Police Station were alerted to the incident on Tuesday (8 Apr) at around 12.01am.

The boy, a Burmese national, was found lying on the ground at the entrance of the house with his face blue and lips pale, Khaosod reported.

By the time the staff from the Erawan Emergency Medical Centre arrived at the scene, the boy had already lost consciousness.

While performing Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR), a large piece of dragonfruit and some milk came out of his mouth. However, they were unable to revive him.

Boy had existing medical conditions

The father had called for help when he saw that the boy was having difficulties breathing.

The 35-year-old Burmese national, identified as Somilai, told the police that his son had just consumed a steamed Thai sausage, a boiled egg, and drank a bottle of milk prior to the incident.

He was unsure if the boy had eaten the dragonfruit at the time.

It was also revealed that the boy, who weighed 50kg, had existing medical conditions related to asthma.

According to the family’s neighbour who occasionally cared for the child, the boy was recently hospitalised.

However, the 56-year-old noted that he typically had a good appetite and had a tendency to eat many things in one go.

Medical staff believe that the dragonfruit was lodged in the boy’s throat, making it hard to breathe.

The boy’s body was taken to the Siriraj Hospital’s Forensic Medicine Institute for an autopsy.

