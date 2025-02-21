10-year-old boy in M’sia dies after choking on ‘eyeball gummy’

10-year-old boy in Malaysia dies on 20 Feb after choking on ‘eyeball candy’

A 10-year-old boy from Penang, Malaysia, tragically passed away on Thursday (20 Feb) night after choking on an eyeball-shaped gummy.

Mohammad Fahmi, the young victim, fell into a coma after choking on the candy two days before.

Doctors reportedly told the boy’s family that he had very slim chances of survival due to prolonged hypoxia, reported China Press.

Bought two ‘eyeball gummies’ outside school

The boy’s father, Mohammad Fakrudin, shared that he had dropped the boy off that afternoon for religious classes.

About 45 minutes later, as the 35-year-old father was resting at home, he received a call from his son’s teacher, claiming the boy had fainted.

Fahmi was reportedly on the way to the toilet when he fainted. Seeing this, one of his classmates promptly alerted a teacher, who proceeded to call the ambulance.

When the paramedics arrived, they quickly carried out CPR and removed the stuck gummy lodged in the boy’s throat.

Unfortunately, due to the prolonged hypoxia, Fahmi’s face had already turned blue.

Family member posted on Facebook & warned others of potential hazard

In a post on Facebook, Fahmi’s Aunt shared that the 10-year-old had bought ‘eyeball gummies’ from a stall outside his school before choking on the candy.

She also told New Straits Times that they had found a gummy in Fahmi’s pocket and suspected that was what caused him to choke.

She proceeded to post a picture of the gummy on Facebook, alerting others about the potential hazard such candies posed.

On Friday (21 Feb) morning, Fahmi’s family members gathered at the hospital to send the boy off, as reported by Berita Harian.

The boy’s father recounted the days when he held his son in his arms, saying, “The hands that have cared for my son since childhood will bathe and shroud my child’s body.”

He also thanked everyone who prayed for Fahmi’s well-being.

