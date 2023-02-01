64-Year-Old M’sian Man Chokes On Ang Ku Kueh, Dies On The Way To Hospital

Man Chokes On Ang Ku Kueh While Visiting Hometown For CNY

For many, Chinese New Year (CNY) means visiting relatives and indulging in our favourite snacks and goodies, like love letters and pineapple tarts.

This was the case for this Malaysian man, who returned to his hometown to celebrate CNY with his family.

Unfortunately, what was supposed to be a joyous reunion turned into a tragedy when he choked while eating a piece of the gelatinous pastry, and died on the way to the hospital.

Malaysian man chokes on ang ku kueh at home

According to Sin Chew Daily, the incident happened around 9am on Sunday (29 Jan).

The man, 64-year-old Ji Rimei (name transliterated from Chinese), reportedly choked on a piece of ang ku kueh in his home.

Subsequently, his son and daughter-in-law rushed him to a government clinic that was only two minutes from his home.

However, when they reached the clinic, they discovered that it was closed.

Thus, his family members had no choice but to send him to a private hospital that was over 10km away.

Unfortunately, he passed away while on the way to the hospital.

Ji’s family only found out later that there was an emergency bell at the government clinic that would’ve alerted medical staff.

His son was despondent and guilty that he missed the bell, which might have saved his father.

However, relatives and friends understand that they were likely too panicked to notice such details that are normally easily visible.

Returned to hometown to celebrate CNY with family

Sin Chew Daily reports that Ji lived in Sungai Sumun in Perak but later moved to Penang with his children.

Recently, he decided to return to his hometown to celebrate CNY with his family.

Following his death, police transferred his body to the hospital for an autopsy, where it was confirmed that he had choked to death.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from China Press & Johor Kaki, for illustration purposes only.