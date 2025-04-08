‘They have become workout buddies’: Boy in S’pore copies uncle’s workout every day before school

Boy in Singapore becomes ‘workout buddies’ with uncle, copies his morning workout

Workout buddies are a great source of motivation for those of us who need a little push to get moving.

For one older man at HomeTeamNS Khatib, his buddy is a young boy who mimics his every move during his morning exercise.

Claire, the mother of the 20-month-old child, shared a video of the unconventional duo who are now daily “workout buddies”.

Boy enthusiastically joins uncle’s workout routine

In the 13-second clip, the boy excitedly mirrors the man’s movements with infectious energy and joy.

To start the session, the man raised his arms for a full-body stretch.

Like a miniature version of his mentor, the boy eagerly stretched his little limbs, lifting his arms as high as he could — all while flashing a wide smile.

In another move where the older man lightly hits his arms, the boy turned to face the man and also started to do the same.

He even swung his arms back and forth, looking like a seasoned professional.

The in-video caption reads: “My son will copy whatever he’s doing. They have become workout buddies.”

Finally, to end his morning workout, the boy slides down a small slope with a satisfied grin plastered across his face.

Same routine every day

Claire, who is in her mid-thirties, told MS News that her son had just started playgroup this February.

The 20-month-old would always cry whenever he got dropped off at school, thus Claire would always let him play around the mini slope before school starts.

This was when the duo would bump into each other, as the uncle “happens to be there every morning” to exercise.

She added the two had been working out together since last month, and “it has been the same routine every day.”

Although the mother and son were not acquainted with the older man, the duo would always exchange greetings with the uncle.

Netizens cannot get enough of the duo

The heartwarming video racked up around 77,000 views, with netizens unable to contain their excitement.

Many netizens gushed over the duo, calling them “best friends.”

One comment sweetly pointed out that judging by the smile on the uncle’s face, he must genuinely look forward to meeting his little workout buddy every morning.

Featured image adapted from @laufamily on TikTok.