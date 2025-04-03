‘It’s little things to us, but it’s their whole world’: Boy in S’pore beams with delight after receiving promised iJooz treat

Boy in Singapore grins ear to ear as he enjoys iJooz treat after haircut

There’s something about a child’s smile that instantly warms the heart and brightens the day.

A viral TikTok video has captured a young boy beaming from ear to ear while sipping a cup of iJooz orange juice — his well-earned treat after a haircut.

TikTok user @mydadera shared the heartwarming clip, explaining that the juice was a promise made to his son, Teddy, as motivation to get through the haircut.

“He didn’t forget, and that tiny promise made his whole day,” he wrote. “Keeping promises to your kid matters more than we think. To us, it’s just juice. To them, it’s trust.”

The video, posted on Monday (1 Apr), has since racked up over 980,000 views and more than 240 comments, with many users touched by the father’s commitment to keeping his word.

Dad turns simple promise to powerful lesson on trust

Speaking to MS News, the TikToker, identified as Ben, described himself as a first-time father in his early 30s who is learning the ropes and growing through these daily interactions with his son.

Ben explained that he often offers his two-year-old son small incentives — like a cup of fresh orange juice — as encouragement for things he’s “still getting used to”, such as haircuts.

To spur his son on, Ben made this iJooz treat a father-son tradition.

‘To us, it’s just juice. To them, it’s trust’

Ben believes that small promises carry a powerful message for children.

“For kids, they’re anything but small,” he said.

They’re a way to build trust, to show that what we say matters.

He recalled how Teddy’s face lit up when he received the juice, a moment that reminded him just how much the little things mean to children.

What was once a routine haircut is now a joyful bonding experience.

“It is to be intentional as a parent,” Ben said, reflecting on the experience. “Especially in this generation where kids are growing up so fast, surrounded by distractions.”

He also shared another memorable moment: after a long day, he had almost forgotten a promise to take Teddy to watch buses. But the toddler remembered and reminded him.

So they went.

“Just sitting together and watching the buses made him the happiest kid,” Ben said.

“It made me slow down and appreciate the present.”

Netizens agree that the little things are ‘the whole world to them’

Many netizens found themselves resonating with Ben’s parenting and gushed over Teddy’s wholesome reaction.

A heartening comment wrote, “It’s the little things to us, but it’s their whole world.”

One said to not make promises that you cannot keep to children, as “they do remember them”.

Another agreed, saying that how children are treated by the parents carries through into adulthood.

