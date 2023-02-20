S’pore & M’sia Police Bust Fake Friend Scam Syndicate Targeting S’poreans In Johor, 12 Arrested

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

SPF & Malaysia Police Conduct Joint Operation Against Fake Friend Scam Syndicate

The Singapore Police Force (SPF) and Malaysia’s police have conducted a joint operation against a “fake friend call scam” syndicate in Johor.

The syndicate targeted Singaporeans, and the operation led to the arrest of 12 people in Malaysia.

In addition, SPF is investigating 14 people in Singapore for assisting the syndicate, having arrested some of them as well.

SPF & Malaysian police bust scam syndicate on 10 Feb

According to Channel NewsAsia (CNA), SPF issued a statement on the operation on Sunday (19 Feb).

Officers with the Royal Malaysia Police (RMP) conducted raids on three apartment complexes in Johor on 10 Feb.

They arrested 12 Malaysians aged between 16 and 27 for suspected involvement in a fake friend call scam targeting Singaporeans.

The scam operations started in December 2022, preliminary investigations revealed. The scammers used Singapore prepaid SIM cards to call victims in the country.

Believed to be involved in more than 360 reports, SPF noted that total losses amounted to more than S$1.3 million.

14 people in Singapore under investigation by SPF

TODAY reports that SPF is also investigating 12 men and two women in Singapore for allegedly laundering money for the syndicate, with some placed under arrest.

Aged between 18 and 46, SPF suspects them of having handed over personal bank accounts or Singpass accounts to the syndicate.

Those responsible for facilitating unauthorised access to computer materials face a maximum jail sentence of two years, a fine or both.

As for those guilty of providing unauthorised disclosure of access codes for wrongful gains or unlawful purposes, they will receive a jail term of up to three years, a fine or both.

Joint operation crippled syndicate

SPF states that the joint operation “crippled one transnational scam syndicate”.

Both forces collaborated and shared critical intelligence and information on the syndicate’s operations and identities.

“The enquiries, analysis and collaboration paid off when the Malaysian criminal syndicate that was operating in Johor Bahru, Malaysia, was located,” SPF added.

Director of the Commercial Affairs Department David Chew said police will detect and deter transnational syndicates targeting Singaporeans. They will continue working with foreign counterparts to do so.

“Transnational crime syndicates will adapt their approach vectors to get around the controls Singapore puts in place,” he noted.

SPF has advised members of the public to stay cautious of typical financial requests, even if they seem to come from family and friends.

Citizens should verify the requests through alternative means such as physical meet-ups, video calls or email.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Google Maps.