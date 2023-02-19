Glass Found In Starbucks Vanilla Frappuccino Drinks In US, Over 300,000 Bottles Recalled

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

PepsiCo Recalls Starbucks Vanilla Frappuccino Bottles In US

PepsiCo has recalled more than 300,000 bottles of Starbucks Vanilla Frappuccino in the United States (US) as the drinks are suspected of containing glass.

The recall, issued in January, is still ongoing and affects bottles expiring in March, May and June this year.

As of yet, it is unclear what led to the beverages containing glass.

According to a notice by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), PepsiCo has recalled 25,200 cases of chilled Starbucks Vanilla Frappuccino bottles.

With 12 bottles in each case, this translates to roughly 302,400 bottles being subject to the recall.

The administration stated that the reason for the recall was the discovery of a foreign object, i.e. glass, in the drinks.

They have also classified the recall as Class II, which the administration defines as “a lower chance of causing major injuries or death, but where there is still the possibility of serious enough adverse events to have irreversible consequences.”

The recall affects drinks expiring on 8 Mar, 29 May, 4 Jun and 10 Jun this year.

Recall started on 28 Jan

Speaking to CNN, the FDA said the recall began on 28 Jan and is ongoing.

PepsiCo has also provided a statement to CNN stating that they are removing the products from the marketplace in the US.

On behalf of the North American Coffee Partnership, they added that they remained “committed to a high level of quality” in products served.

“Delivering a quality experience to our consumers is our top priority, and we always act with an abundance of caution whenever a potential concern is raised,” PepsiCo stated.

As of yet, the circumstances surrounding the origin of the glass are still uncertain, The New York Times reports.

It is also unclear if any injuries arose as a result of the glass.

Featured image adapted from Olsen Ermolaeva on Flickr.