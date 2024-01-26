Woman In S’pore Discovers Steel Pipe In Bread From BreadTalk, SFA Investigating

Woman In Singapore Finds Steel Pipe In Bread From BreadTalk

On 7 Jan, a woman in Singapore found a cylindrical object in a piece of bread purchased from a BreadTalk outlet in Plaza Singapura.

She took to Xiaohongshu to detail the discovery, adding that the bread tasted like a steel pipe.

The woman has since reported the incident to the Singapore Food Agency (SFA), turning down a 50% discount voucher that BreadTalk extended as compensation.

Woman in Singapore bites into steel pipe in bread from BreadTalk

Posting to Xiaohongshu on 8 Jan, the OP revealed more details about her ordeal.

She shared that she had recently purchased bread from a BreadTalk outlet in Plaza Singapura.

She had kept it for the morning after but was stunned to discover a cylindrical object within the bread after biting into it.

The OP also uploaded pictures that show the item baked into the food.

It appears that the centre of the hollow pipe was also filled with dough or some sort of filling.

Adding that it tasted like a steel pipe, the OP noted that the situation would have been more dire had an elderly person purchased the food.

Woman turns down discount from BreadTalk, SFA investigating

The post has now become viral on Xiaohongshu with over 100 comments.

One user asked for an update, to which the OP said that following a back-and-forth over the past few days, BreadTalk’s headquarters finally offered her a 50% voucher as compensation.

She rejected the offer, choosing instead to report the matter to SFA.

In response to MS News’ queries, SFA stated that it is investigating the case.

“Food safety is a joint responsibility. While SFA puts in place and enforces the regulatory measures, food operators must play their part by adhering to good food hygiene and preparation practices,” said SFA.

Additionally, food operators should make sure that their premises are clean and well-maintained.

Should the public be concerned about food safety practices of any food operator, they can report their concerns to SFA via the online feedback form.

SFA added that it takes a serious view towards food safety. It will also investigate all feedback alleging poor food safety practices.

“As part of the enquiry and gathering of evidence, SFA may engage the feedback provider for more details and will not hesitate to take enforcement action if sufficient evidence has been obtained,” said SFA in the statement.

MS News has also reached out to the OP and BreadTalk for comments.

Featured image adapted from Xiaohongshu.