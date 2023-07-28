Boy Who Threw Cat Down Boon Lay HDB Gets Stern Warning, Expressed Remorse For Actions: AVS

Boy Who Threw Cat Down Boon Lay HDB Block Gets Stern Warning After Completing Rehabilitation Programme

Last December, disturbing footage of a boy throwing a cat off a Boon Lay HDB block circulated on social media, sending shockwaves across Singapore.

On Friday (28 July), the Animal and Veterinary Service (AVS) finally provided an update on the case. They revealed that they had given the 10-year-old culprit a “stern warning” following his completion of a “diversionary programme”.

After undergoing the programme, the boy reportedly understood the consequences of his actions. He also expressed his intention to apologise to the cat’s caregivers.

In a statement on Friday (28 July), AVS spokesperson Jessica Kwok said that they had issued a stern warning to the 10-year-old boy who threw Panther, a black community cat, down an HDB block in Boon Lay.

Following the incident, the boy apparently underwent a psychiatric assessment. The expert found that he didn’t have the “sufficient maturity to understand the nature and consequences of his actions”.

The Attorney-General’s Chamber (AGC) subsequently determined that a diversionary programme was the most appropriate course of action, considering the boy’s age and psychiatric assessment.

According to Ms Kwok, the diversionary programme focuses on rehabilitation and getting the offender to realise their mistakes.

As part of the programme, the boy learned about various aspects of animal and pet welfare. He also attended a practical session that required him to care for felines at a cat shelter, including “feeding, handling and grooming them”.

The boy’s father reportedly accompanied him throughout the programme, which he completed “satisfactorily”. AVS then issued him a stern warning.

Having supposedly understood why his actions were wrong, the boy expressed his regret. He also wishes to convey his remorse and apology to Panther’s caregivers, promising not to repeat his mistakes.

AVS didn’t receive reports that boy was responsible for other incidents

Ms Kwok also said that they contacted the boy and his mother mere hours after being alerted to the incident, reported Channel NewsAsia (CNA).

As for allegations that he was behind other similar incidents in the neighbourhood, she said that the AVS did not receive such reports.

Emphasising the seriousness of animal abuse, she stated that the authorities won’t hesitate to take action against offenders.

First-time offenders found guilty of abusing animals face up to 18 months in jail, a fine of up to S$15,000, or both.

Featured image adapted from SG Kaypoh 人! on Facebook.