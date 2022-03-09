Singaporean Student Shares Thoughtful Insight About Russia-Ukraine Situation

With the prevalence of social media, many can freely share their opinions on the Ukraine war online. An O Level English teacher asked his student about her thoughts on it and, with her consent, shared her answer on TikTok.

Even though she was visibly nervous and shy, she still managed to articulate her thoughts clearly.

Many were impressed by her perspective, calling it “balanced” and “mature”.

History student shares thoughts about Russia-Ukraine situation

In the TikTok video, which has over 75,000 views, the English teacher asked the student about her opinion on the Russia-Ukraine situation.

He can be heard encouraging her, telling her not to worry about right or wrong answers.

The student started by saying she felt disappointed that events she learnt during history lessons are transpiring in real life today.

She empathised with those in Ukraine, saying she would be terrified to be in their situation, especially for the men aged 18-60 who had to stay back to fight for their country.

When she approached the question from a political standpoint, she said the situation was too nuanced to blame one party.

For example, she brought up the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation’s expansion into the East despite making previous promises against it.

However, the student emphasised that ultimately, Ukrainians are suffering at the hands of another country. She encouraged others to donate and support them.

Viewers impressed by her insightful answer

In the comments section, many remarked that they were impressed by how thoughtful and balanced her perspective was.

Another praised her for expressing herself well even though she was seemingly nervous.

One user said her assessment was mature. Her teacher was quick to agree, noting that the student showed compassion in her answer too.

Broaden our perspectives by understanding global events

When global crises arise, most of us usually watch the events unfold from afar as we try to understand the crux of the issue.

Hence, it’s impressive to watch a teenager have a well-formulated opinion about unthinkable events, such as war.

We hope her brilliance will go on to inspire Singaporeans, young and old, to take time out of their busy schedules to understand global affairs better.

