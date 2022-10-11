Cyclist Passes Away In Lorry Accident Along Nicoll Drive, Wife Sues Driver & Company For S$250,000

Family Of Deceased Cyclist Sues Lorry Driver & Company For Negligent Driving

The family of a cyclist who passed away in a 2019 accident is suing the driver and his company for negligence.

On 10 Nov 2019, 55-year-old Mark Anthony Kirk Doney was riding along Nicoll Drive towards Changi Coast Road when a truck abruptly turned out of the carpark, colliding with him.

Doney, unable to avoid the lorry in time, passed away from severe traumatic injuries four days later, leaving behind his wife, 42, and three young children aged eight, 10 and 11.

Before his death, the sole breadwinner earned over S$225,000 a year, and the family has suffered losses in income since.

His family is now claiming at least S$250,000 compensation from the driver and company.

Family of deceased cyclist has loss of income because of alleged negligent driving

The High Court heard the claim filed by Doney’s wife Grace yesterday, Shin Min Daily News reported.

According to the claim, Selvakumar Ranjan’s negligent driving resulted in Doney’s death.

Additionally, she argued that heavy vehicles like lorries were not allowed in that parking lot, and pointed to the driver’s negligence in abruptly turning out as well as not giving way to the cyclist.

Doney was a Singapore permanent resident and the sole breadwinner of his family of five, working as a self-employed visual effects designer and artist.

A check on his LinkedIn showed that among his projects, he’d worked on visual effects compositing on the fourth season of Game of Thrones.

He’d also travel abroad frequently for his projects and was said to be earning S$225,400 a year before his death.

Family sues lorry driver & company for over S$250,000

The family argued that Doney would have taken up more projects, and the increased revenue would have significantly improved their quality of life over time.

Grace is claiming S$61,636.98 from the driver as well as NTT Transport Sdn Bhd for the following:

Medical expenses

Cremation

Australia lawsuits

Bicycles and other personal expenses

The rest of the compensation, of over S$250,000, was decided by the High Court.

